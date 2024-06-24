Forest Department Invites Tender for Development Of Other Wildlife Areas - 2024_PCCF_37695_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender For Development Of Other Wildlife Areas (Construction Of Watch Tower) and other online tender notices published by the Forest Department
The Department of Environment and Forests, Government of Assam is a department under the Government of Assam.
Forest Department requests a proposal For tender for
Development Of Other Wildlife Areas (Construction Of Watch Tower).
Reference No: 2024_PCCF_37695_1
Tendering Authority: Forest Department
Description: development of other wildlife areas (construction of watch tower) 782001 : nagaon
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Estimated Cost: INR 16.00 Lacs
EMD: INR 32.00 Thousand
Document Fee: INR 16.00 Lacs
Start Date of Document Collection: 21-06-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 11-07-2024
Last Date for Submission: 11-07-2024
Opening Date: 12-07-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Nagaon, Assam, India
Contact Person (Optional): DFO NAGAON
Contact Address: DIVISIONAL FOREST OFFICE, NAGAON DIVISION, NAGAON