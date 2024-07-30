Forest Department Invites Tender for Digitization and Printing of Map and Creates of kml in Jagun - 2024_PCCF_38220_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender For Digitization and Printing of Map and Creates of kml in Jagun, Lekhapani, Margherita East Range and other online tender notices published by the Forest Department

About Forest Department

The Department of Environment and Forests, Government of Assam is a department under the Government of Assam.

About Tender

Forest Department requests a proposal For Tender for Digitization and Printing of Map and Creates of kml in Jagun, Lekhapani, Margherita East Range.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_PCCF_38220_1

Tendering Authority: Forest Department

Brief: Digitization and Printing of Map and Creates of kml in Jagun, Lekhapani, Margherita East Range

Description: digitization and printing of map and creates of kml in jagun, lekhapani, margherita east range 786171 : under digboi division

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Key Values

Estimated Cost: INR 10.00 Lacs

EMD: INR 20.00 Thousand

Document Fee: INR 200.00

Key Dates

Start Date of Document Collection: 27-07-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 16-08-2024

Pre-Bid Meeting Date: 29-07-2024

Last Date for Submission: 16-08-2024

Opening Date: 17-08-2024

Site Location

Location 1: Digboi, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): DIVISIONAL FOREST OFFICER, DIGBOI DIVISION, DIGBOI

Contact Address: Office of the DFO, Digboi Division, Digboi

