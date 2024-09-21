Forest Department Invites Tender for Erection of Boundary Pillars in Tinkopani Rf, Tirap Rf, Tipong Rf, Lekhapani Rf - 2024_PCCF_39058_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender For Erection of Boundary Pillars in Tinkopani Rf, Tirap Rf, Tipong Rf, Lekhapani Rf and other online tender notices published by the Forest Department.
The Department of Environment and Forests, Government of Assam is a department under the Government of Assam.
Forest Department requests a proposal For the Tender for
erection of boundary pillars in tinkopani rf, tirap rf, tipong rf, lekhapani rf, udrf east block rf, namphai rf, saleki rf, 1st addition to tipong rf, 1st addition to tirap rf, 1st addition to makumpani rf under campa scheme of digboi forest division.
Reference No: 2024_PCCF_39058_1
Tendering Authority: Forest Department
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Estimated Cost: INR 50.50 Lacs
EMD: INR 1.01 Lacs
Document Fee: INR 1.00 Thousand
Start Date of Document Collection: 19-09-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 14-10-2024
Last Date for Submission: 14-10-2024
Opening Date: 15-10-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Digboi, Assam, India
Contact Person (Optional): DIVISIONAL FOREST OFFICER, DIGBOI DIVISION, DIGBOI
Contact Address: Office of the DFO, Digboi Division, Digboi