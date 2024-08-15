Forest Department Invites Tender for Erection of Fencing 25 ha. at Mataikhar - 2024_PCCF_38454_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender For Erection of Fencing 25 ha. at Mataikhar under Loharghat Range and other online tender notices published by the Forest Department
The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for Erection of Fencing 25 ha. at Mataikhar under Loharghat Range and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the Forest Department.
The Department of Environment and Forests, Government of Assam is a department under the Government of Assam.
Forest Department requests a proposal For Tender for Erection of Fencing 25 ha. at Mataikhar under Loharghat Range.
Reference No: 2024_PCCF_38454_1
Tendering Authority: Forest Department
Brief: Erection of Fencing 25 ha. at Mataikhar under Loharghat Range
Description: erection of fencing 25 ha. at mataikhar under loharghat range 781015 : mataikhar under loharghat range
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Estimated Cost: INR 69.70 Lacs
EMD: INR 1.39 Lacs
Document Fee: INR 1.00 Thousand
/
Start Date of Document Collection: 13-08-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 04-09-2024
Pre-Bid Meeting Date: 17-08-2024
Last Date for Submission: 04-09-2024
Opening Date: 05-09-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Kamrup, Assam, India
Contact Person (Optional): DFO
Contact Address: DFO, Kamrup West Division, Bamunigaon