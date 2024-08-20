Forest Department Invites Tender for Installation of smart solar light under sopd scheme - DBR SOPD 2024 25 09 Dated 05 08 2024

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender For Installation of smart solar light under sopd scheme at Meshlo Bharali Taungya Village and other online tender notices published by the Forest Department

The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for Installation of smart solar light under sopd scheme at Meshlo Bharali Taungya Village and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the Forest Department.

About Forest Department

The Department of Environment and Forests, Government of Assam is a department under the Government of Assam.

About Tender

Forest Department requests a proposal For Tender for

installation of smart solar light under sopd scheme at meshlo bharali taungya village, bhogalipather forest village, pandhuwa forest village of namdang rf under khowang range and 36 ghoria forest village of jokai rf under dibrugarh range.

Tender Details

Reference No: DBR SOPD 2024 25 09 Dated 05 08 2024

Tendering Authority: Forest Department

Brief: installation of smart solar light under sopd scheme at meshlo bharali taungya village, bhogalipather forest village, pandhuwa forest village of namdang rf under khowang range and 36 ghoria forest village of jokai rf under dibrugarh range.

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values

Estimated Cost: INR 10.00 Lacs

EMD: INR 20.00 Thousand

Get Finance: For BG / Project Funding / Business Finance

Contact: +91-93274 94799 / Finance@Tender247.com

Key Dates

Start Date of Document Collection: 05-08-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 27-08-2024

Last Date for Submission: 27-08-2024

Opening Date: 27-08-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Dibrugarh, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): Divisional Forest Officer Dibrugarh Division

Contact Address: DFO Office Dibrugarh Chowkidenghee

Disclaimer: We try to ensure accurate & authentic tender information at its level best however it cannot be held responsible for Omissions, Errors, etc. Users are advised to refer to Tender Document published by Procuring entity before they take to submit the bid.