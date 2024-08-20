Forest Department Invites Tender for Installation of smart solar light under sopd scheme - DBR SOPD 2024 25 09 Dated 05 08 2024

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender For Installation of smart solar light under sopd scheme at Meshlo Bharali Taungya Village and other online tender notices published by the Forest Department
The Department of Environment and Forests, Government of Assam is a department under the Government of Assam.
Forest Department requests a proposal For Tender for
installation of smart solar light under sopd scheme at meshlo bharali taungya village, bhogalipather forest village, pandhuwa forest village of namdang rf under khowang range and 36 ghoria forest village of jokai rf under dibrugarh range.
Reference No: DBR SOPD 2024 25 09 Dated 05 08 2024
Tendering Authority: Forest Department
Estimated Cost: INR 10.00 Lacs
EMD: INR 20.00 Thousand
Start Date of Document Collection: 05-08-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 27-08-2024
Last Date for Submission: 27-08-2024
Opening Date: 27-08-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Dibrugarh, Assam, India
Contact Person (Optional): Divisional Forest Officer Dibrugarh Division
Contact Address: DFO Office Dibrugarh Chowkidenghee