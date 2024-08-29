Forest Department Invites Tender for Installation of Solar Fencing at Dekapara Beat Office in Kamrup - 2024_PCCF_38632_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender For Installation of Solar Fencing at Dekapara Beat Office in Kamrup and other online tender notices published by the Forest Department
The Department of Environment and Forests, Government of Assam is a department under the Government of Assam.
Forest Department requests a proposal For Tender for Installation of Solar Fencing at Dekapara Beat Office
Reference No: 2024_PCCF_38632_1
Tendering Authority: Forest Department
Brief: Installation of Solar Fencing at Dekapara Beat Office
Description: installation of solar fencing at dekapara beat office 781141 : dekapara beat office
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Estimated Cost: INR 4.89 Lacs
EMD: INR 9.78 Thousand
Document Fee: INR 500.00
/
Start Date of Document Collection: 24-08-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 16-09-2024
Last Date for Submission: 16-09-2024
Opening Date: 17-09-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Kamrup, Assam, India
Contact Person (Optional): DFO
Contact Address: DFO, Kamrup West Division, Bamunigaon