Forest Department Invites Tender for Maintenance Of Dfo Office And Staff Quarter - BWLD-245/2024

The Department of Environment and Forests, Government of Assam is a department under the Government of Assam.
Forest Department requests a proposal For tender for Maintenance Of Dfo Office And Staff Quarter Under Biswanath Wildlife Division.
Reference No: BWLD-245/2024
Tendering Authority: Forest Department
Brief: Maintenance Of Dfo Office And Staff Quarter Under Biswanath Wildlife Division
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
EMD: INR 4.00 Thousand
Document Fee: INR 500.00
Start Date of Document Collection: 20-07-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 12-08-2024
Last Date for Submission: 12-08-2024
Opening Date: 12-08-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Sonitpur, Assam, India
Contact Person (Optional): DFO Biswanath Wildlife Division
Contact Address: DFO Biswanath Wildlife Division