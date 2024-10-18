Forest Department Invites Tender for Rehabilitation of Dadhia and Laika Forest Village - 2024_PCCF_38776_2

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender For Rehabilitation of Dadhia and Laika Forest Village under Dibru Saikhowa National Park and other online tender notices published by the Forest Department.
The Department of Environment and Forests, Government of Assam is a department under the Government of Assam.
Forest Department requests a proposal For the Tender for
rehabilitation of dadhia and laika forest village under dibru saikhowa national park ( digboi division) namphai and paharpur rf under jagun and lekhapani range
Reference No: 2024_PCCF_38776_2
Tendering Authority: Forest Department
Brief: rehabilitation of dadhia and laika forest village under dibru saikhowa national park ( digboi division) namphai and paharpur rf under jagun and lekhapani range
Description: rehabilitation of dadhia and laika village under dibru saikhowa national park (digboi division) namphai and paharpur rf under jagun and lekhapani range 786182 : jagun and lekhapani
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Estimated Cost: INR 50.40 Lacs
EMD: INR 1.01 Lacs
Document Fee: INR 1.00 Thousand
Start Date of Document Collection: 16-10-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 11-11-2024
Last Date for Submission: 11-11-2024
Opening Date: 12-11-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Jorhat, Assam, India
Contact Person (Optional): Divisional Forest Officer, Digboi Division, Digboi
Contact Address: O/o the DFO, Digboi Division, Digboi