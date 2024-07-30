Forest Department Invites Tender for Renovation of Kitchen Floor of Kitchen - FS/Tender/EE/2024-25/02

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender For Renovation of Kitchen Floor of Kitchen at Assam Forest School, Jalukbari, Guwahati-14, Assam and other online tender notices published by the Forest Department
The Department of Environment and Forests, Government of Assam is a department under the Government of Assam.
Forest Department requests a proposal For Tender for Renovation of Kitchen Floor of Kitchen at Assam Forest School, Jalukbari, Guwahati-14, Assam.
Reference No: FS/Tender/EE/2024-25/02
Tendering Authority: Forest Department
Brief: Renovation of Kitchen Floor of Kitchen at Assam Forest School, Jalukbari, Guwahati-14, Assam
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Estimated Cost: INR 99.59 Thousand
EMD: INR 1.99 Thousand
Start Date of Document Collection: 25-07-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 16-08-2024
Last Date for Submission: 16-08-2024
Opening Date: 17-08-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Guwahati, Assam, India
Contact Person (Optional): Office of the Director Assam Forest School Jalukbari Guwahati 14
Contact Address: Office of the Director Assam Forest School Jalukbari Guwahati 14