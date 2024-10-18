Forest Department Invites Tender for Renovation of Rhino Land Wildlife Education Centre, Burapahar - 2024_PCCF_39282_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender For Renovation of Rhino Land Wildlife Education Centre, Burapahar and other online tender notices published by the Forest Department.
The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for Renovation of Rhino Land Wildlife Education Centre, Burapahar and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the Forest Department.
The Department of Environment and Forests, Government of Assam is a department under the Government of Assam.
Forest Department requests a proposal For the Tender for
Renovation of Rhino Land Wildlife Education Centre, Burapahar
Reference No: 2024_PCCF_39282_1
Tendering Authority: Forest Department
Brief: corrigendum : Renovation of Rhino Land Wildlife Education Centre, Burapahar
Description: renovation of rhino land wildlife education centre, burapahar 785612 : ghurakati, burapahar
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Estimated Cost: INR 74.34 Lacs
EMD: INR 1.49 Lacs
Document Fee: INR 500.00
/
Start Date of Document Collection: 26-09-2024
Last Date for Submission: 24-10-2024
Opening Date: 24-10-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Golaghat, Assam, India
Contact Person (Optional): DFO Office, EAWL Division Bokakhat
Contact Address: DFO EAWL Division, Bokakhat