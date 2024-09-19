Forest Department Invites Tender for Repair and Renovation of 5 Numbers of Staff Quarters - B/WAWL/TENDER/CSS-PT/2024/1745

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender For Repair and Renovation of 5 Numbers of Staff Quarters at Dfo Office Campus and other online tender notices published by the Forest Department.

About Forest Department

The Department of Environment and Forests, Government of Assam is a department under the Government of Assam.

About Tender

Forest Department requests a proposal For the Tender for

repair and renovation of staff quarters - repair and renovation of 5 numbers of staff quarters at dfo office campus, dolabari and nameri range campus, potasali.

Tender Details

Reference No: B/WAWL/TENDER/CSS-PT/2024/1745

Tendering Authority: Forest Department

Brief: repair and renovation of staff quarters - repair and renovation of 5 numbers of staff quarters at dfo office campus, dolabari and nameri range campus, potasali.

Description: repair and renovation of 5 numbers of staff quarters at dfo office campus, dolabari and nameri range campus, potasali.

Key Values

Estimated Cost: INR 5.00 Lacs

EMD: INR 10.00 Thousand

Document Fee: INR 500.00

Key Dates

Start Date of Document Collection: 14-09-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 05-10-2024

Last Date for Submission: 05-10-2024

Opening Date: 05-10-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Tezpur, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): Divisional Forest Officer, Western Assam Wildlife Division.

Contact Address: Office of the Divisional Forest Officer, Western Assam Wildlife Division, Dolabari, Tezpur.

