Forest Department Invites Tender for Repair Of Existing Brick Wall - 2024_PCCF_35679_2

The Department of Environment and Forests, Government of Assam is a department under the Government of Assam.
Forest Department requests a proposal For tender for
Repair Of Existing Brick Wall Of 5 Ha. Nursery And Various WorkS Under Campa Scheme Under Digboi Forest Division.
Reference No: 2024_PCCF_35679_2
Tendering Authority: Forest Department
Description: repair of existing brick wall of 5 ha. nursery and various works under campa scheme under digboi forest division 786171 : under digboi division
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Estimated Cost: INR 24.00 Lacs
EMD: INR 48.00 Thousand
Document Fee: INR 500.00
Start Date of Document Collection: 22-06-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 15-07-2024
Pre-Bid Meeting Date: 24-06-2024
Last Date for Submission: 15-07-2024
Opening Date: 16-07-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Digboi, Assam, India
Contact Person (Optional): DIVISIONAL FOREST OFFICER, DIGBOI DIVISION, DIGBOI
Contact Address: Office of the DFO, Digboi Division, Digboi