Forest Department Invites Tender for Repairing And Renovation Of 3 Nos. Of Forest Guard QuArtErs - JRT/SOPD/DEV.of NP&WS/2023-24/01

The Department of Environment and Forests, Government of Assam is a department under the Government of Assam.
Forest Department requests a proposal For tender for Repairing And Renovation Of 3 Nos. Of Forest Guard QuArtErs Under Sopd Development Of National Park And Wildlife Sanctuary 2023-24 Under Mariani Range, Jorhat Division.
Reference No: JRT/SOPD/DEV.of NP&WS/2023-24/01
Tendering Authority: Forest Department
Brief: Repairing And Renovation Of 3 Nos. Of Forest Guard QuArtErs Under Sopd Development Of National Park And Wildlife Sanctuary 2023-24 Under Mariani Range, Jorhat Division.
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
EMD: INR 21.91 Thousand
Document Fee: INR 100.00
Start Date of Document Collection: 28-06-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 25-07-2024
Last Date for Submission: 25-07-2024
Opening Date: 26-07-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Jorhat, Assam, India
Contact Person (Optional): DFO Jorhat
Contact Address: O/o Divisional Forest Officer, Jorhat Division, K.K. Handique Road, Near Jorhat District Library, Jorhat