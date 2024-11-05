Forest Department Invites Tender for Repairing of Building Naralata Camp, Maiki Ghat and Digboi Range - 2024_PCCF_38850_2

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender For Repairing of Building Naralata Camp, Maiki Ghat and Digboi Range and other online tender notices published by the Forest Department.
The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for Repairing of Building Naralata Camp, Maiki Ghat and Digboi Range and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the Forest Department.
The Department of Environment and Forests, Government of Assam is a department under the Government of Assam.
Forest Department requests a proposal For the Tender for
Repairing of Building Naralata Camp, Maiki Ghat and Digboi Range
Reference No: 2024_PCCF_38850_2
Tendering Authority: Forest Department
Brief: Repairing of Building Naralata Camp, Maiki Ghat and Digboi Range
Description: repairing of building naralata camp, maiki ghat and digboi range 786171 : digboi
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Estimated Cost: INR 12.00 Lacs
EMD: INR 24.00 Thousand
Document Fee: INR 200.00
/
Start Date of Document Collection: 18-10-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 11-11-2024
Last Date for Submission: 11-11-2024
Opening Date: 12-11-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Digboi, Assam, India
Contact Person (Optional): Divisional Forest Officer, Digboi Division, Digboi
Contact Address: O/o the DFO, Digboi Division, Digboi