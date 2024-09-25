Forest Department Invites Tender for Repairing of Forest Road from Baghekhati to Jurirpar - 2024_PCCF_39135_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender For Repairing of Forest Road from Baghekhati to Jurirpar at Northern Range, Salona and other online tender notices published by the Forest Department.
The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for Repairing of Forest Road from Baghekhati to Jurirpar at Northern Range, Salona and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the Forest Department.
The Department of Environment and Forests, Government of Assam is a department under the Government of Assam.
Forest Department requests a proposal For the Tender for
Repairing of Forest Road from Baghekhati to Jurirpar at Northern Range, Salona
Reference No: 2024_PCCF_39135_1
Tendering Authority: Forest Department
Brief: Repairing of Forest Road from Baghekhati to Jurirpar at Northern Range, Salona
Description: repairing of forest road from baghekhati to jurirpar at northern range, salona 782001 : nagaon
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Estimated Cost: INR 7.50 Lacs
EMD: INR 15.00 Thousand
Document Fee: INR 1.00 Thousand
/
Start Date of Document Collection: 21-09-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 14-10-2024
Last Date for Submission: 14-10-2024
Opening Date: 15-10-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Nagaon, Assam, India
Contact Person (Optional): DFO NAGAON
Contact Address: DIVISIONAL FOREST OFFICER, NAGAON DIVISION, NAGAON