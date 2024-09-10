Forest Department Invites Tender for Toilet for Staff 2 Nos. at Nazirating, Margherita West - 2024_PCCF_38863_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender For Toilet for Staff 2 Nos. at Nazirating, Margherita West and other online tender notices published by the Forest Department
The Department of Environment and Forests, Government of Assam is a department under the Government of Assam.
Forest Department requests a proposal For the Tender for Toilet for Staff 2 Nos. at Nazirating, Margherita West.
Reference No: 2024_PCCF_38863_1
Tendering Authority: Forest Department
Brief: Toilet for Staff 2 Nos. at Nazirating, Margherita West
Description: toilet for staff 2 nos. at nazirating, margherita west 786171 : digboi and margherita west
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Estimated Cost: INR 4.30 Lacs
EMD: INR 8.60 Thousand
Document Fee: INR 100.00
Start Date of Document Collection: 07-09-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 30-09-2024
Last Date for Submission: 30-09-2024
Opening Date: 01-10-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Digboi, Assam, India
Contact Person (Optional): Divisional Forest Officer, Digboi Division, Digboi
Contact Address: O/o the DFO, Digboi Division, Digboi