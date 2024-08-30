HSCL Invites Tender for Upgradation of Road from 1. mrl06-nh-208 (taidu bazar) - 2024_SQCEO_136109_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Upgradation of Road from 1. mrl06-nh-208 (taidu bazar) to 3 no. Santang Para road via Monjulian Para and other online tender notices published by the Hindustan Steelworks Constructions Limited.
Hindustan Steelworks Construction Ltd is a Private incorporated on 23 June 1964. It is classified as Union government company and is registered at Registrar of Companies, ROC Kolkata. Its authorized share capital is Rs. 16,193,000,000 and its paid up capital is Rs. 700,000,000. It is inolved in Casting of metals [This group includes casting finished or semi-finished products producing a variety of goods, all characteristic of other activity classes]
Hindustan Steelworks Construction Ltd's Annual General Meeting (AGM) was last held on N/A and as per records from Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), its balance sheet was last filed on 31 March 2023.
Directors of Hindustan Steelworks Construction Ltd are Ruchi Gupta, Shyam Awasthi, Shyam Awasthi, Lakshminarayanreddy Tadi, Tejashreeben Dilipkumar Patel, Sandeep Kulharia and Kellambally Puttaswamy Mahadevaswamy.
Hindustan Steelworks Construction Ltd's Corporate Identification Number is (CIN) U27310WB1964GOI026118 and its registration number is 26118.Its Email address is cshscl@nbccindia.com and its registered address is P 34A GARIAHAT ROAD SOUTH , KOLKATA, West Bengal, India - 700031.
Hindustan Steelworks Constructions Limited requests a proposal for the tender for the pmgsy road works upgradation of road from 1. mrl06-nh-208 (taidu bazar) to 3 no. santang para road via monjulian para (package no-tr-06-05p3) (length 5.749 km) under ompi block. 2. mrl08-ta road to thalibari package no-tr-06-15 p3) (length-6.850 km) under ompi block 799101 : ompi
Reference No: 2024_SQCEO_136109_1
Tendering Authority: Hindustan Steelworks Constructions Limited
Brief: pmgsy road works upgradation of road from 1. mrl06-nh-208 (taidu bazar) to 3 no. santang para road via monjulian para (package no-tr-06-05p3) (length 5.749 km) under ompi block. 2. mrl08-ta road to thalibari package no-tr-06-15 p3) (length-6.850 km) under ompi block 799101 : ompi
Description: upgradation of road from 1. mrl06-nh-208 (taidu bazar) to 3 no. santang para road via monjulian para (package no-tr-06-05p3) (length 5.749 km) under ompi block. 2. mrl08-ta road to thalibari package no-tr-06-15 p3) (length-6.850 km) under ompi block 799101 : ompi
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Estimated Cost: INR 11.41 CR.
EMD: INR 22.82 Lacs
Document Fee: INR 10.00 Thousand
Start Date of Document Collection: 28-08-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 20-09-2024
Last Date for Submission: 20-09-2024
Opening Date: 20-09-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Agartala, Tripura, India
Contact Person (Optional): O/o the Empoewered Officer TRRDA
Contact Address: O/o the Empowered Officer, TRRDA, 7th Block, 2nd Floor, Secretariat Building, Agartala