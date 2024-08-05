HSCL Invites Tender for Upgradation of road from 1. mrl08-kbk- slc (nabajoy para chellagang via south ekcheri - 2024_SQCEO_135767_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Hindustan Steelworks Constructions Limited for Upgradation of road from 1. mrl08-kbk- slc (nabajoy para chellagang via south ekcheri and other online tender notices published by the Hindustan Steelworks Constructions Limited.
Hindustan Steelworks Construction Ltd. provides construction services. The Company constructs steel plants and related projects. Hindustan Steelworks Construction serves the steel manufacturing industries throughout India.
Hindustan Steelworks Constructions Limited requests a proposal for the Tenders for the Upgradation of road from 1. mrl08-kbk- slc (nabajoy para chellagang via south ekcheri
Reference No: 2024_SQCEO_135767_1
Tendering Authority: Public Works Department
Brief: Pmgsy road works - upgradation of road from 1. mrl08-kbk- slc (nabajoy para chellagang via south ekcheri (package no- tr0609p3) (length-6.00 km) under karbook block. 2. mrl01-south kbk panchayat office to kalirai para via karbook chc and sirish ch. para girls high scho
Description: upgradation of road from 1. mrl08-kbk- slc (nabajoy para chellagang via south ekcheri (package no- tr0609p3) (length-6.00 km) under karbook block. 2. mrl01-south kbk panchayat office to kalirai para via karbook chc and sirish ch. para girls high scho 799104 : karbook
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Estimated Cost: INR 18.80 CR.
EMD: INR 37.60 Lacs
Document Fee: INR 10.00 Thousand
Start Date of Document Collection: 01-08-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 30-08-2024
Pre-Bid Meeting Date: 08-08-2024
Last Date for Submission: 30-08-2024
Opening Date: 30-08-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: South Tripura, Tripura, India
Contact Person (Optional): O/o the Empoewered Officer TRRDA
Contact Address: O/o the Empowered Officer, TRRDA, 7th Block, 2nd Floor, Secretariat Building, Agartala