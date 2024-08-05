HSCL Invites Tender for Upgradation of road from 1. mrl08-kbk- slc (nabajoy para chellagang via south ekcheri - 2024_SQCEO_135767_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Hindustan Steelworks Constructions Limited for Upgradation of road from 1. mrl08-kbk- slc (nabajoy para chellagang via south ekcheri and other online tender notices published by the Hindustan Steelworks Constructions Limited.

About HSCL

Hindustan Steelworks Construction Ltd. provides construction services. The Company constructs steel plants and related projects. Hindustan Steelworks Construction serves the steel manufacturing industries throughout India.

About Tender

Hindustan Steelworks Constructions Limited requests a proposal for the Tenders for the Upgradation of road from 1. mrl08-kbk- slc (nabajoy para chellagang via south ekcheri

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_SQCEO_135767_1

Tendering Authority: Public Works Department

Brief: Pmgsy road works - upgradation of road from 1. mrl08-kbk- slc (nabajoy para chellagang via south ekcheri (package no- tr0609p3) (length-6.00 km) under karbook block. 2. mrl01-south kbk panchayat office to kalirai para via karbook chc and sirish ch. para girls high scho

Description: upgradation of road from 1. mrl08-kbk- slc (nabajoy para chellagang via south ekcheri (package no- tr0609p3) (length-6.00 km) under karbook block. 2. mrl01-south kbk panchayat office to kalirai para via karbook chc and sirish ch. para girls high scho 799104 : karbook

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values

Estimated Cost: INR 18.80 CR.

EMD: INR 37.60 Lacs

Document Fee: INR 10.00 Thousand

Key Dates

Start Date of Document Collection: 01-08-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 30-08-2024

Pre-Bid Meeting Date: 08-08-2024

Last Date for Submission: 30-08-2024

Opening Date: 30-08-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: South Tripura, Tripura, India

Contact Details

Contact Person (Optional): O/o the Empoewered Officer TRRDA

Contact Address: O/o the Empowered Officer, TRRDA, 7th Block, 2nd Floor, Secretariat Building, Agartala

Disclaimer: We try to ensure accurate & authentic tender information at its level best however it cannot be held responsible for Omissions, Errors, etc. Users are advised to refer to Tender Document published by Procuring entity before they take to submit the bid