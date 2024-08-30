HSCL Invites Tender for Upgradation of Road from 1.mrl09-Jamjuri Gangacherra Road - 2024_SQCEO_136120_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Upgradation of Road from 1. mrl01-Bishalgarh Sabroom Road (Ghaniamara phq) to Gokulanagar Kamalasagar Road and other online tender notices published by the Hindustan Steelworks Constructions Limited.

The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for the Upgradation of Road from 1. mrl01-Bishalgarh Sabroom Road (Ghaniamara phq) to Gokulanagar Kamalasagar Road and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the Hindustan Steelworks Constructions Limited.

About HSCL

Hindustan Steelworks Construction Ltd is a Private incorporated on 23 June 1964. It is classified as Union government company and is registered at Registrar of Companies, ROC Kolkata. Its authorized share capital is Rs. 16,193,000,000 and its paid up capital is Rs. 700,000,000. It is inolved in Casting of metals [This group includes casting finished or semi-finished products producing a variety of goods, all characteristic of other activity classes]



Hindustan Steelworks Construction Ltd's Annual General Meeting (AGM) was last held on N/A and as per records from Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), its balance sheet was last filed on 31 March 2023.



Directors of Hindustan Steelworks Construction Ltd are Ruchi Gupta, Shyam Awasthi, Shyam Awasthi, Lakshminarayanreddy Tadi, Tejashreeben Dilipkumar Patel, Sandeep Kulharia and Kellambally Puttaswamy Mahadevaswamy.



Hindustan Steelworks Construction Ltd's Corporate Identification Number is (CIN) U27310WB1964GOI026118 and its registration number is 26118.Its Email address is cshscl@nbccindia.com and its registered address is P 34A GARIAHAT ROAD SOUTH , KOLKATA, West Bengal, India - 700031.

About Tender

Hindustan Steelworks Constructions Limited requests a proposal for the tender for the pmgsy works - upgradation of road from 1.mrl09-jamjuri gangacherra road (near dudhpushkuruni bazar) to nh-08 (holakhet bankumari mandir) via baskhet jb school (package no-tr-06-04p3) (length 6.366 km) under kakraban block. 2. mrl01

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_SQCEO_136120_1

Tendering Authority: Hindustan Steelworks Constructions Limited

Brief: pmgsy works - upgradation of road from 1.mrl09-jamjuri gangacherra road (near dudhpushkuruni bazar) to nh-08 (holakhet bankumari mandir) via baskhet jb school (package no-tr-06-04p3) (length 6.366 km) under kakraban block. 2. mrl01

Description: upgradation of road from 1.mrl09-jamjuri gangacherra road (near dudhpushkuruni bazar) to nh-08 (holakhet bankumari mandir) via baskhet jb school (package no-tr-06-04p3) (length 6.366 km) under kakraban block. 2. mrl01-dhuptali tulamura road at mirza 799105 : kakraban

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 16.23 CR.

EMD: INR 32.45 Lacs

Document Fee: INR 10.00 Thousand

Get Finance: For BG / Project Funding / Business Finance

Contact: +91-93274 94799 / Finance@Tender247.com

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 28-08-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 20-09-2024

Last Date for Submission: 20-09-2024

Opening Date: 20-09-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: South Tripura, Tripura, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): O/o the Empoewered Officer TRRDA

Contact Address: O/o the Empowered Officer, TRRDA, 7th Block, 2nd Floor, Secretariat Building, Agartala

Disclaimer: We try to ensure accurate & authentic tender information at its level best however it cannot be held responsible for Omissions, Errors, etc. Users are advised to refer to Tender Document published by Procuring entity before they take to submit the bid.