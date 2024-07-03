ICAR Invites Tender for Supply Of Chemicals And Consumables Of Animal Nutrition Lab - GEM/2024/B/5107348

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Supply Of Chemicals And Consumables Of Animal Nutrition Lab and other online tender notices published by the Indian Council Of Agricultural Research.

The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for the Supply Of Chemicals And Consumables Of Animal Nutrition Lab and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the Indian Council Of Agricultural Research.

About ICAR

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) is an autonomous body responsible for co-ordinating agricultural education and research in India. It reports to the Department of Agricultural Research and Education, Ministry of Agriculture. The Union Minister of Agriculture serves as its president. It is the largest network of agricultural research and education institutes in the world.

The committee to Advise on Renovation and Rejuvenation of Higher Education (Yashpal Committee, 2009) has recommended setting up of a constitutional body – the National Commission for Higher Education and Research – which would be a unified supreme body to regulate all branches of higher education including agricultural education. Presently, regulation of agricultural education is the mandate of ICAR, Veterinary Council of India (Veterinary sub-discipline) and Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (Forestry sub-discipline). A number of natural resource management institutes of India also come under the ICAR.

About Tender

Indian Council Of Agricultural Research requests a proposal for the tenders for the Supply Of Chemicals And Consumables Of Animal Nutrition Lab - Hydrochloric Acid , Perchloric Acid , Ammonium Molybdate ,Potassium Permanganate , Ammonia Solution , Ethanol ,Petroleum Ether , Di Sodium Hydrogen Phosphate , Silica Gel ,AnaeRobIc Jar , Centrifuge Tubes 15ml , Centrifuge Tubes 2ml ,Vacutainer Edta Tubes , Blood Collection Tubes For Serumseparation , Bottle Top Dispenser , Filter Paper Grade 1 , Filterpaper Grade 2 , Pipette Tips 1ml , Pipette Tips 300ul , Pipette Tips 20ul , Petri Dish , Syringe Filter , Oligonucleotides Pcrprimer , Mrs Agar , Mrs Broth , Mrs Agar W Ph 5.5 ,Nigrosine Stain , Hydrogen Peroxide , Sodium Hydroxide ,Xylene , Glycerol , Cysteine Hcl , Catalase , Rogosa Sl Agarw 0.15 Oxgall , Amido Black , Hog Gastric Mucin Type Iii ,Glucose Pure , Antibiotics Disc For Culture Sensitivity ,Inoculation Loop , L-Shaped Spreader | Quantity | 4865 - Msme Exemption | - StArtUp Exemption | Yes

Tender Details

Reference No: GEM/2024/B/5107348

Tendering Authority: Indian Council Of Agricultural Research

Brief: Supply Of Chemicals And Consumables Of Animal Nutrition Lab - Hydrochloric Acid , Perchloric Acid , Ammonium Molybdate ,Potassium Permanganate , Ammonia Solution , Ethanol ,Petroleum Ether , Di Sodium Hydrogen Phosphate , Silica Gel ,AnaeRobIc Jar , Centrifuge Tubes 15ml , Centrifuge Tubes 2ml ,Vacutainer Edta Tubes , Blood Collection Tubes For Serumseparation , Bottle Top Dispenser , Filter Paper Grade 1 , Filterpaper Grade 2 , Pipette Tips 1ml , Pipette Tips 300ul , Pipette Tips 20ul , Petri Dish , Syringe Filter , Oligonucleotides Pcrprimer , Mrs Agar , Mrs Broth , Mrs Agar W Ph 5.5 ,Nigrosine Stain , Hydrogen Peroxide , Sodium Hydroxide ,Xylene , Glycerol , Cysteine Hcl , Catalase , Rogosa Sl Agarw 0.15 Oxgall , Amido Black , Hog Gastric Mucin Type Iii ,Glucose Pure , Antibiotics Disc For Culture Sensitivity ,Inoculation Loop , L-Shaped Spreader | Quantity | 4865 - Msme Exemption | - StArtUp Exemption | Yes

Description: chemicals and consumables of animal nutrition lab - tips 20ul , petri dish , syringe filter , oligonucleotides pcrprimer , mrs agar , mrs broth , mrs agar w ph 5.5 ,nigrosine stain , hydrogen peroxide , sodium hydroxide ,xylene , glycerol , cysteine hcl , catalase , rogosa sl agarw 0.15 oxgall , amido black , hog gastric mucin type iii ,glucose pure , antibiotics disc for culture sensitivity ,inoculation loop , l-shaped spreader

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Document Fee: INR

Key Dates *

Last Date for Submission: 20-07-2024

Opening Date: 20-07-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Guwahati, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Address: Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department of Agricultural Research and Education (DARE)

Disclaimer: We try to ensure accurate & authentic tender information at its level best however it cannot be held responsible for Omissions, Errors, etc. Users are advised to refer to Tender Document published by Procuring entity before they take to submit the bid.