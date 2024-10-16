Indian Army Invites Tender for Conduct of Late Capt N Kenguruse Mvc Memorial football Tournament - Banners - GEM/2024/B/5419440

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Conduct of Late Capt N Kenguruse Mvc Memorial football Tournament - Banners and other online tender notices published by the Indian Army.

About Indian Army

The Indian Army is the land-based branch and the largest component of the Indian Armed Forces. The President of India is the Supreme Commander of the Indian Army, and its professional head is the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), who is a four-star general. Two officers have been conferred with the rank of field marshal, a five-star rank, which is a ceremonial position of great honor. The Indian Army was formed in 1895 alongside the long established presidency armies of the East India Company, which too were absorbed into it in 1903. The princely states had their own armies, which were merged into the national army after independence. The units and regiments of the Indian Army have diverse histories and have participated in several battles and campaigns around the world, earning many battle and theatre honors before and after Independence

About Tender

Indian Army requests a proposal for the tender for the Conduct of Late Capt N Kenguruse Mvc Memorial football Tournament - Banners.

Tender Details

Reference No: GEM/2024/B/5419440

Tendering Authority: Indian Army

Brief: conduct of late capt n kenguruse mvc memorialfootball tournament - banners and posters , banners , fliers , invitation cards for vip , winners trophy , runners up trophy , medals ,football , football net , gsi flag corner , line men flag ,digital score board oblique substitution board , markingspray , stop watch , football shoe , rice , potato , onion ,sugar , r oil , salt 1kg pkt , tea , dal , tpm 1 ltr , chickendressed , cut meat oblique pork , egg , vegetables ,condiments , frooti , real juice , water bottle , cake ,jumpin comma mango , banana , soft drink , mango juice ,kit kat , a4 size paper , pen , clipboard , eraser , sketchpen , white board marker , booking of indira gandhi stadium incl two night matches , players fromaccommodation provided by unit to football ground andback , from dimapur to kohima and back for transportationof referees , 10 x 21 ft led screen for 2 days , 8 x 14 ft ledscreen for 2 days , broadband and data connectivitycharges , performance by local artists during opening andclosing ceremony , sound system and lighting and hiringcharges , promotion , photography opening and closingceremony , match commentator and announcer , moovspray , crepe bandage , knee cap , naga shawl forfelicitation , pyrotech on the finale , lpg , bread for team ,certificate for players , custom made t shirts and caps | quantity | 23257 - msme exemption | no - startup exemption | no

Quantity: 23257

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 17.02 Lacs

Key Dates *

Last Date for Submission: 04-11-2024

Opening Date: 04-11-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Kohima, Nagaland, India

Contact Information

Contact Address: Ministry of Defence Department of Military Affairs