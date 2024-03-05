Indian Army Invites Tender for Provision of Tools and Plants Spares in Nagaland - GEM/2024/B/4720521

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Provision of Tools and Plants Spares in Nagaland and other online tender notices published by the Indian Army

About Indian Army

The Indian Army is the land-based branch and the largest component of the Indian Armed Forces. The President of India is the Supreme Commander of the Indian Army, and its professional head is the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), who is a four-star general. Two officers have been conferred with the rank of field marshal, a five-star rank, which is a ceremonial position of great honor. The Indian Army was formed in 1895 alongside the long established presidency armies of the East India Company, which too were absorbed into it in 1903. The princely states had their own armies, which were merged into the national army after independence. The units and regiments of the Indian Army have diverse histories and have participated in several battles and campaigns around the world, earning many battle and theatre honors before and after Independence

About Tender

Indian Army requests a proposal for the tender for the Provision of Tools and Plants Spares in Nagaland.

Tender Details

Reference No: GEM/2024/B/4720521

Tendering Authority: Indian Army

Brief: Provision Of Tools And Plants Spares - Injector Assy, Bs6 , Hp Pipe Assy Rail To Injector Bs6-570607140134 , Hp Pipe Assy Rail To Injector Bs6-570607140135 , Hp Pump Assy , Leak Off Pipe Assy Injector, Indicator , Rear Mudgard , Hose Pipe , Hp Pipe Assy Rail Toinjector Bs6-570607140136 , Hp Pipe Assy Rail To Injectorbs6-570607140137 , Fuel Pipe , Hyd Pipe , Fuel Filter , Oilfilter , Air Filter , Head Light , Ignition Key , Bty Terminal Lead , Water Seprator , Injector , Fan Belt , Hyd Oil , Trans Filter ,Lifting Trip , Coolent , Bty 12v 180ah , Cover Outer Size1000x20 , Tube Inner Size 1000x20 , Hyd Pump , Gear Oil ,Hosing Oil , Power Break Hose , Wheel Bearing , Grease ,Power Stearing Oil , Set Of O Ring , Set Of Washer , Anabond, Break Spring , Socket Set , Set Of Spring Pati , Membrane4080 , Filter Media 30kg , Carbon And Sand Filter , Jumbofilter , Multi Port Valve Top Mount | Quantity | 421 - Msme Exemption | No - Startup Exemption | No

Description: provision of tools and plants spares - , water seprator , injector , fan belt , hyd oil , trans filter ,lifting trip , coolent , bty 12v 180ah , cover outer size1000x20 , tube inner size 1000x20 , hyd pump , gear oil ,hosing oil , power break hose , wheel bearing , grease ,power stearing oil , set of o ring , set of washer , anabond, break spring , socket set , set of spring pati , membrane4080 , filter media 30kg , carbon and sand filter , jumbofilter , multi port valve top mount

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Key Dates *

Last Date for Submission: 12-03-2024

Opening Date: 12-03-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Dimapur, Nagaland, India

Contact Information

Contact Address: Ministry of Defence Department of Military Affairs