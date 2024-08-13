Indian Army Invites Tender for supply and constr of rope ladder of size 12 ft width x 20 ft heigh , supply and constr of parallel rope bridge - GEM/2024/B/5216473

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the supply and constr of rope ladder of size 12 ft width x 20 ft heigh , supply and constr of parallel rope bridge and other online tender notices published by the Indian Army

About Indian Army

The Indian Army is the land-based branch and the largest component of the Indian Armed Forces. The President of India is the Supreme Commander of the Indian Army, and its professional head is the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), who is a four-star general. Two officers have been conferred with the rank of field marshal, a five-star rank, which is a ceremonial position of great honor. The Indian Army was formed in 1895 alongside the long established presidency armies of the East India Company, which too were absorbed into it in 1903. The princely states had their own armies, which were merged into the national army after independence. The units and regiments of the Indian Army have diverse histories and have participated in several battles and campaigns around the world, earning many battle and theatre honors before and after Independence

About Tender

Indian Army requests a proposal for the tender for the supply and constr of rope ladder of size 12 ft width x 20 ft heigh , supply and constr of parallel rope bridge.

Tender Details

Reference No: GEM/2024/B/5216473

Tendering Authority: Indian Army

Brief: supply and constr of rope ladder of size 12 ft width x 20 ft heigh , supply and constr of parallel rope bridge of size 20 ft width x 12 ft height , supply and constr of scramble net of size 15 ft width x 12 ft height , supply and constr of hand and foot bridge of size 36 ft width x 15 ft height , supply and constr of wooden ramp of size 10 ft width x 08 ft height x 20 ft slant height , supply and constr of elbow lift of size 12

Quantity: 19

Description: height 4 ft width x 1 and half ft height , supply and constr of in out ditch of size 6 ft width x 6 ft height x depth 4 and halfft , supply and constr of gate vault of size 10 ft width x 6 ftheight and partition gap of 24 inch , supply and constr of wwall of successive increasing height of half m 1 pt 7 m and3 m , supply and constr of water obstacle of size 10 ftwidth x 10 ft length x depth 6 ft , supply and constr of bellyroll of size 12 ft length x 5 ft width x 6 ft height and log of 3inch , supply and constr of stepping stone of size 08 inchlength x 16 inch width x 12 inch height , supply and constrof wire obstacle of size 10 ft length x 06 ft width andbarbed wire of grid 2 and half x 2 and half sqft , supply andconstr of balance beam of gradual increasing slope andheight 6 ft x 12 ft length , supply and constr of crawl of dia2 ft and 6 pt 70 m length 1 / 19

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 24.00 Lacs

EMD: INR 48.00 Thousand

Key Dates *

Last Date for Submission: 31-08-2024

Opening Date: 31-08-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Siang, Arunachal Pradesh, India

Contact Information

Contact Address: Ministry of Defence Department of Military Affairs