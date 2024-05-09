Indian Army Invites Tender for Supply Of 155330 Echs Re 2 Fy 2024 25 - Clotrimazole Vaginal Pessary 100mg , Clozapine 100 Mg Tab , Clozapine 25mg Tab - GEM/2024/B/4896143

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Supply Of 155330 Echs Re 2 Fy 2024 25 - Clotrimazole Vaginal Pessary 100mg , Clozapine 100 Mg Tab , Clozapine 25mg Tab and other online tender notices published by the Indian Army

About Indian Army

The Indian Army is the land-based branch and the largest component of the Indian Armed Forces. The President of India is the Supreme Commander of the Indian Army, and its professional head is the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), who is a four-star general. Two officers have been conferred with the rank of field marshal, a five-star rank, which is a ceremonial position of great honor. The Indian Army was formed in 1895 alongside the long established presidency armies of the East India Company, which too were absorbed into it in 1903. The princely states had their own armies, which were merged into the national army after independence. The units and regiments of the Indian Army have diverse histories and have participated in several battles and campaigns around the world, earning many battle and theatre honors before and after Independence

About Tender

Indian Army requests a proposal for the tender for the Supply Of 155330 Echs Re 2 Fy 2024 25 - Clotrimazole Vaginal Pessary 100mg , Clozapine 100 Mg Tab , Clozapine 25mg Tab.

Tender Details

Reference No: GEM/2024/B/4896143

Tendering Authority: Indian Army

Brief: Supply Of 155330 Echs Re 2 Fy 2024 25 - Clotrimazole Vaginal Pessary 100mg , Clozapine 100 Mg Tab , Clozapine 25mg Tab , Colchicine 0 Point 5 Mg Tab , Cetrizine 5mg Phenylephrine 10mg Paracetamol 325mg Tab , Cough Expectorant 100ml Syp Sugar Free 100 Ml , Cough Linctus 100ml Syp , Cough Lozenges Tab , Co-Trimoxazole Sulphamethoxazole 100 Mgtrimethoprim 20 Mg Tab , Cremaffin Milk Of Magnesia Syp 170 Ml , Dapagliflozin 5 Mg Tab , Desloratidine 5 Mg Tab , Desvenlafaxine 100 Mg Tab , Diclofenac Sodium Spray 100ml , Dihydralazine 25 Mg Tab , Diltiazem 2 Per Tube Of 30 Gm Oint , Diltiazem Controlled Delivery 90mg Tab , Diltiazem Sr-120 Mg Tab , Disodium Hydrogen Syp , Dolutegravirlamivudinetenofovir 50 300 300 Mg Tab , Drotaverine Hcl 40 Mg Tab , Dosulepine 25 Mg Tab.

Description: 155330 echs re 2 fy 2024 25 - 15 gm cream , frusemide 40 mg tab , gabapantin 400 mgcap , gabapentin 100mg cap , gabapentin 400 mg plusenortriptylline 10 mg tab , gabapentine 300mg plusemethylcobalamin 500mg tab , gliclazide 80mg tab ,gliclazide mr 30 mgtab , glipizide 5mg tab , glucosaminepluse diacerin tab , glucosamine 500 mg tab ,glucosamine 500mg pluse chondroitin 400 tab , glycerine100gm.

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 21.46 Lacs

Key Dates *

Last Date for Submission: 27-05-2024

Opening Date: 27-05-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Sonitpur, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Address: Ministry of Defence Department of Military Affairs