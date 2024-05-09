Indian Army Invites Tender for Supply Of Acenocoumarol 4 Mg Tab , Acamprosate 333 Mg Tab - GEM/2024/B/4895297

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Supply Of Acenocoumarol 4 Mg Tab , Acamprosate 333 Mg Tab and other online tender notices published by the Indian Army

About Indian Army

The Indian Army is the land-based branch and the largest component of the Indian Armed Forces. The President of India is the Supreme Commander of the Indian Army, and its professional head is the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), who is a four-star general. Two officers have been conferred with the rank of field marshal, a five-star rank, which is a ceremonial position of great honor. The Indian Army was formed in 1895 alongside the long established presidency armies of the East India Company, which too were absorbed into it in 1903. The princely states had their own armies, which were merged into the national army after independence. The units and regiments of the Indian Army have diverse histories and have participated in several battles and campaigns around the world, earning many battle and theatre honors before and after Independence

About Tender

Indian Army requests a proposal for the tender for the Supply Of Acenocoumarol 4 Mg Tab , Acamprosate 333 Mg Tab.

Tender Details

Reference No: GEM/2024/B/4895297

Tendering Authority: Indian Army

Brief: Supply Of Acenocoumarol 4 Mg Tab , Acamprosate 333 Mg Tab , Acarbose 25mg Tab , Acebrophylline 100 Mg Cap , Acebrophyllin 200mg Tab , Acebrophyllin Sr 200 Mg Tab , Aceclofenac 100 Mg And Paracetamol 325mg And Chlorzoxazone 250 Mg Tab , Acetratin 25 Mg Tab , Acotiamide 100 Mg Tab , Acyclovir 400 Mg Tab , Agomelatine 25 Mg Tab , Alendronate Sodium 70mg Tab , Alfuzosin 10 Mg Tab , Allopurinol 300 Mg Tab , Alprazolam 0 Point25 Mg Tab , Amantadine 100 Mg Cap , Amiodarone 100 Mg Tab , Amisulpride 100 Mg Tab , Amisulpride 200 Mg Tab.

Description: 155330 echs re 1 fy 2024 25 2 / 60- gel , betahistine 24 mg tab , betahistine 16 mg tab ,betamethasone 0 point 05mg and gentamycin 1mg per gmtube of 5gm , betamethasone 0 point 05 mg andgentamycin 1 mg per gm tube of 20 gm , bicalutamide 50mg tab , bisacodyl 5 mg tab , bisoprolol 1 point 25 mg tab, bisoprolol 2 point 5 mg tab , bisoprolol 5 mg tab ,brivaracetam 50 mg tab , bromhexine syp 5 ml containing4 mg of bromhexine hcl bottle of 100 ml , budesonide 200mcg dry powder , budesonide 1 mg respule.

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 13.70 Lacs

Key Dates *

Last Date for Submission: 27-05-2024

Opening Date: 27-05-2024

Site Location

Location 1: Sonitpur, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Address: Ministry of Defence Department of Military Affairs