Indian Army Invites Tender for Supply of Betamethasone Dipropionate Usp 0.05 Mg - GEM/2024/B/5424921

About Indian Army

The Indian Army is the land-based branch and the largest component of the Indian Armed Forces. The President of India is the Supreme Commander of the Indian Army, and its professional head is the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), who is a four-star general. Two officers have been conferred with the rank of field marshal, a five-star rank, which is a ceremonial position of great honor. The Indian Army was formed in 1895 alongside the long established presidency armies of the East India Company, which too were absorbed into it in 1903. The princely states had their own armies, which were merged into the national army after independence. The units and regiments of the Indian Army have diverse histories and have participated in several battles and campaigns around the world, earning many battle and theatre honors before and after Independence

About Tender

Indian Army requests a proposal for the tender for the Supply of Betamethasone Dipropionate Betamethasone Dipropionate Usp 0.05 Mg.

Tender Details

Reference No: GEM/2024/B/5424921

Tendering Authority: Indian Army

Brief: supply of betamethasone dipropionate betamethasone dipropionate usp 0.05 mg and gentamycin 1mg gm tube of 20 mg , clindamycin phosphate 1 percente topical gel tube of 10 gm , mometasone 0.1 percent tube of 10 gm , terbinafine 1 percent tube of 10 gm , cap probiotic multibacillary 4 or more organisms , antacid chewable containing ai oh 3 300mg mg silicate 25 mg , metoclopramide 10 mg tab , bisacodyl 5 mg tab , ofloxacin 0.3 mg bott of 5 ml , sodium chloride 0.65 nasal drops of 15 ml , azelastine hcl 40 mcg fluticasone propionate 50 mcg bp nasal spray , syp azithromycin 200 mg per 15 ml , tiotropium bromide 9 mcg 1200 metered doses unit inhaler - quantity | 13946 - msme exemption | yes - startup exemption | yes

Quantity: 13946

Description: betamethasone dipropionate - containing ai oh 3 300mg mg silicate 25 mg ,metoclopramide 10 mg tab , bisacodyl 5 mg tab , ofloxacin0.3 mg bott of 5 ml , sodium chloride 0.65 nasal drops of 15ml , azelastine hcl 40 mcg fluticasone propionate 50 mcg bpnasal spray , syp azithromycin 200 mg per 15 ml ,tiotropium bromide 9 mcg 1200 metered doses unit inhaler disposable gown, knife bard parker blade size 2 fittingcommercial no 20, knife bard parker blade size 2 fittingcommercial no 22, knife bard parker blade size 2 fittingcommercial no 23, syringe disposable 50 ml, vaccum blood

Key Dates *

Last Date for Submission: 12-10-2024

Opening Date: 12-10-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Tinsukia, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Address: Ministry of Defence Department of Military Affairs