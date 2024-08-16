Indian Army Invites Tender for supply of controller assy epi - lv7maruti 33920m80c20 , lv7stln vf b 1211802 ,lv7tmb 2754 2910 0106 - GEM/2024/B/5278540

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the supply of controller assy epi - lv7maruti 33920m80c20 , lv7stln vf b 1211802 ,lv7tmb 2754 2910 0106 and other online tender notices published by the Indian Army.

About Indian Army

The Indian Army is the land-based branch and the largest component of the Indian Armed Forces. The President of India is the Supreme Commander of the Indian Army, and its professional head is the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), who is a four-star general. Two officers have been conferred with the rank of field marshal, a five-star rank, which is a ceremonial position of great honor. The Indian Army was formed in 1895 alongside the long established presidency armies of the East India Company, which too were absorbed into it in 1903. The princely states had their own armies, which were merged into the national army after independence. The units and regiments of the Indian Army have diverse histories and have participated in several battles and campaigns around the world, earning many battle and theatre honors before and after Independence

About Tender

Indian Army requests a proposal for the tender for the supply of controller assy epi - lv7maruti 33920m80c20 , lv7stln vf b 1211802 ,lv7tmb 2754 2910 0106.

Tender Details

Reference No: GEM/2024/B/5278540

Tendering Authority: Indian Army

Brief: supply of controller assy epi - lv7maruti 33920m80c20 , lv7stln vf b 1211802 ,lv7tmb 2754 2910 0106 , lv7tata 2510 72 0000974 ,lv7tmb 2786 1599 9933 , lv7tmb 2786 0798 9926 , lv7tmb 614 3375 0101 , lv7tmb 2786 0913 9908 , lv7tmb2573 5450 9931 , lv7tata 2604 3530 0106 , lv7tmb 26108240 0102 , lv7tmb 2618 3560 3103 , lv7tmb 322 3300435 , lv7tmb 2786 0199 9973 | quantity | 633 - msme exemption | no - startup exemption | no

Quantity: 633

Description: controller assy epi - lv7tmb 614 3375 0101 , lv7tmb 2786 0913 9908 , lv7tmb2573 5450 9931 , lv7tata 2604 3530 0106 , lv7tmb 26108240 0102 , lv7tmb 2618 3560 3103 , lv7tmb 322 3300435 , lv7tmb 2786 0199 9973

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 19.77 Lacs

EMD: INR 40.00 Thousand

Key Dates *

Last Date for Submission: 03-09-2024

Opening Date: 03-09-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Kamrup, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Address: Ministry of Defence Department of Military Affairs