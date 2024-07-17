Indian Army Invites Tender for Supply Of Dglpdemand No 60 - Sacubitril 24 Mg And Valsartan 26 Mg Tab ,Hydrochlorthiazide 25 Mg Tab , Telmisartan 40 Mg Tab - GEM/2024/B/5158731

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Supply Of Dglpdemand No 60 - Sacubitril 24 Mg And Valsartan 26 Mg Tab ,Hydrochlorthiazide 25 Mg Tab , Telmisartan 40 Mg Tab and other online tender notices published by the Indian Army

About Indian Army

The Indian Army is the land-based branch and the largest component of the Indian Armed Forces. The President of India is the Supreme Commander of the Indian Army, and its professional head is the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), who is a four-star general. Two officers have been conferred with the rank of field marshal, a five-star rank, which is a ceremonial position of great honor. The Indian Army was formed in 1895 alongside the long established presidency armies of the East India Company, which too were absorbed into it in 1903. The princely states had their own armies, which were merged into the national army after independence. The units and regiments of the Indian Army have diverse histories and have participated in several battles and campaigns around the world, earning many battle and theatre honors before and after Independence

About Tender

Indian Army requests a proposal for the tender for the Supply Of Dglpdemand No 60 - Sacubitril 24 Mg And Valsartan 26 Mg Tab ,Hydrochlorthiazide 25 Mg Tab , Telmisartan 40 Mg Tab .

Tender Details

Reference No: GEM/2024/B/5158731

Tendering Authority: Indian Army

Brief: Supply Of Dglpdemand No 60 - Sacubitril 24 Mg And Valsartan 26 Mg Tab , Hydrochlorthiazide 25 Mg Tab , Telmisartan 40 Mg Tab , Triamcinalone Acetonide 0.1percent For Oral Use Tube Of 5gm , Betamethasone Dipropionate Usp 0.05 Mg Andgentamycin 1mg Per Gm Tube Of 20 Gm , Hydrogen Peroxidesolution With Stabilizer Ip 20 Volume 500 Ml Bott , Mannitol20 Percent Inj Bottle Of 350 Ml Inj , Pancreatic Enzymesupplement With A Lipase Content Of25000 Units Or More , Antispasmodic Tab Containing Mefenamic Acid 250mg Anddicyclomine Hcl 10 Mg , Paraffin Liq In Bottle Of 100 Ml ,Pancreatic Enzyme Capsule With A Lipase Content Of 10000to 20000 Units , Norethisterone 5mg Tab , Pyridostigmine 60mg Tab , Levo-Salbutamol Sulphate Respirator Solution 2.5ml Containg1.25 Mg Respules , Tiotropium Bromide 9 Mcg120 Metered Dosess Per Unit, Inhaler , Sildenafil Citrate50mg Tab , Glucosamine 500 Mg Tab | Quantity | 28734 - Msme Exemption | No - Startup Exemption | No Quantity 28734

Description: dglpdemand no 60 - antispasmodic tab containing mefenamic acid 250mg anddicyclomine hcl 10 mg , paraffin liq in bottle of 100 ml ,pancreatic enzyme capsule with a lipase content of 10000to 20000 units , norethisterone 5mg tab , pyridostigmine 60mg tab , levo-salbutamol sulphate respirator solution 2.5ml containg1.25 mg respules , tiotropium bromide 9 mcg120 metered dosess per unit, inhaler , sildenafil citrate50mg tab , glucosamine 500 mg tab

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 90.05 Thousand

Key Dates *

Last Date for Submission: 03-08-2024

Opening Date: 03-08-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: East Khasi Hills, Meghalaya, India

Contact Information

Contact Address: Ministry of Defence Department of Military Affairs