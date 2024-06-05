Indian Army Invites Tender for Supply Of Diclofenac Sodium Sr 100 Mg Tab , Thiocolchiside 4 Mg Tab - GEM/2024/B/4960765

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Supply Of Diclofenac Sodium Sr 100 Mg Tab , Thiocolchiside 4 Mg Tab and other online tender notices published by the Indian Army

About Indian Army

The Indian Army is the land-based branch and the largest component of the Indian Armed Forces. The President of India is the Supreme Commander of the Indian Army, and its professional head is the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), who is a four-star general. Two officers have been conferred with the rank of field marshal, a five-star rank, which is a ceremonial position of great honor. The Indian Army was formed in 1895 alongside the long established presidency armies of the East India Company, which too were absorbed into it in 1903. The princely states had their own armies, which were merged into the national army after independence. The units and regiments of the Indian Army have diverse histories and have participated in several battles and campaigns around the world, earning many battle and theatre honors before and after Independence

About Tender

Indian Army requests a proposal for the tender for the Supply Of Diclofenac Sodium Sr 100 Mg Tab , Thiocolchiside 4 Mg Tab.

Tender Details

Reference No: GEM/2024/B/4960765

Tendering Authority: Indian Army

Brief: Supply Of Diclofenac Sodium Sr 100 Mg Tab , Thiocolchiside 4 Mg Tab , Common Cold Tab Cetirizine 5 Minus 10 Mg Plus Paracetamol 500 Mg Plus Pseudoephedrine 30 Minus 60 Mg , Deflazacort 6 Mg Comma Tab , Diclofenac Diethylamine 2 Dot 32 Percentage Spray For Tofical Use , Naproxen 250 Mg Tab , Etoricoxib 120 Mg Comma Tab , Tramadol Hcl 50 Mg Cap Slash Tab , Levo Minus Cetirizine 5mg Tab

Description: equivalent to 1 percentage available iodine comma 500 mlbott , hydrogen peroxide solution with stabilizer ip 20volume 500 ml bott , povidone iodine solution 5 percentagebottle of 100 ml , antispasmodic tab containing mefanamicacid 250mg and dicyclomine hcl 10mg , dicyclomine hcl ip20 mg plus paracetamol ip 500 mg tab , syp ceremaffinwhite each 15 ml containing milk of magnesia 11 dot 25 mlcomma liq paraffin3 dot 75 ml bottle of 170 ml

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 40.54 Lacs

Key Dates *

Last Date for Submission: 22-06-2024

Opening Date: 22-06-2024

Site Location

Location 1: Kamrup, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Address: Ministry of Defence Department of Military Affairs