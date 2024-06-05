Indian Army Invites Tender for Supply Of Echs Gem 02 Drugs Olanzapine 10 Mg Tab, Sertraline 50 Mg Tab, Venlafaxine 37 Dot 5 Mg Tab, Zolpidem 10 Mg Tab - GEM/2024/B/4979606

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Supply Of Echs Gem 02 Drugs Olanzapine 10 Mg Tab, Sertraline 50 Mg Tab, Venlafaxine 37 Dot 5 Mg Tab, Zolpidem 10 Mg Tab and other online tender notices published by the Indian Army

About Indian Army

About Tender

Indian Army requests a proposal for the tender for the Supply Of Echs Gem 02 Drugs Olanzapine 10 Mg Tab, Sertraline 50 Mg Tab, Venlafaxine 37 Dot 5 Mg Tab, Zolpidem 10 Mg Tab.

Tender Details

Reference No: GEM/2024/B/4979606

Tendering Authority: Indian Army

Brief: Supply Of Echs Gem 02 Drugs Olanzapine 10 Mg Tab, Sertraline 50 Mg Tab, Venlafaxine 37 Dot 5 Mg Tab, Zolpidem 10 Mg Tab, Tab Quetiapine 100mg, Beclomethasone Dipropionate 50 Mcg And Levosalbutamol 50 Mcg Per Metred Dose In Cfc Free Mdi, Nintedanib 100 Mg Soft Gelatin Capsules, Levo Salbutamol Aerosol Pack Of 200 Md Each Metered Dose Supplies 50mcg Of Levo Labutamol

Description: echs gem 02 drugs - neosporine bott of 10 gm , rotacap formoterol 6mcg plusbudesonide 400mcg , tab acarbose 25 mg , tabaceclofenac 100mg plus paracetamol 325mg pluschlorzoxazone 250 mg , tab amlodipine 2 dot 5 mg , tabcefixime 200 plus clavulanate 125 mg , tab chlorthalidone6 dot 25mg , tab cilnidipine 10mg

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 37.46 Lacs

Key Dates *

Last Date for Submission: 18-07-2024

Opening Date: 18-07-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Kamrup, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Address: Ministry of Defence Department of Military Affairs