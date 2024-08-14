Indian Army Invites Tender for supply of em and br mix v - sand , 2 aggregate 20mm , 3 aggregate 10mm , 4 ordinary portland cement - GEM/2024/B/5276424

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the em and br mix v - sand , 2 aggregate 20mm , 3 aggregate 10mm , 4 ordinary portland cement and other online tender notices published by the Indian Army.



The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for the em and br mix v - sand , 2 aggregate 20mm , 3 aggregate 10mm , 4 ordinary portland cement and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the Indian Army

About Indian Army

The Indian Army is the land-based branch and the largest component of the Indian Armed Forces. The President of India is the Supreme Commander of the Indian Army, and its professional head is the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), who is a four-star general. Two officers have been conferred with the rank of field marshal, a five-star rank, which is a ceremonial position of great honor. The Indian Army was formed in 1895 alongside the long established presidency armies of the East India Company, which too were absorbed into it in 1903. The princely states had their own armies, which were merged into the national army after independence. The units and regiments of the Indian Army have diverse histories and have participated in several battles and campaigns around the world, earning many battle and theatre honors before and after Independence

About Tender

Indian Army requests a proposal for the tender for the em and br mix v - sand , 2 aggregate 20mm , 3 aggregate 10mm , 4 ordinary portland cement.

Tender Details

Reference No: GEM/2024/B/5276424

Tendering Authority: Indian Army

Brief: supply of em and br mix v - sand , 2 aggregate 20mm , 3 aggregate 10mm , 4ordinary portland cement , 5 tiles non skid of size 300 by300 by 6 7mm , 6 vitrified coloured tiles of size 600 by 600by 8mm , 7 decorative type whb , 8 15mm bore mixer forvanity fancy , 9 vitreous china urinal comma half stall type Quantity 8327

Description: 2040 supply of em and br mix v - 20mm dia comma isi marked. , 73 ppr socket 20mm diacomma isi marked. , 74 ppr elbow 20mm dia comma isimarked. , 75 ppr tee 20mm dia comma isi marked. , 76 pprunion 15mm dia comma isi marked. , 77 ppr socket 15mmdia comma isi marked. , 78 ppr elbow 15mm dia comma isimarked. , 79 ppr tee 15mm dia comma isi marked. , 80surface and wall mounted led tube , 81 led bulb 15 watts ,82 pixel bulk head fittings in deep drawn

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

EMD: INR 79.50 Thousand

Key Dates *

Last Date for Submission: 02-09-2024

Opening Date: 02-09-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Dhemaji, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Address: Ministry of Defence Department of Military Affairs