Indian Army Invites Tender for Supply Of Hi Focus 8mp Camera With 4k - Hi Focus 8 Mp Camera With 4k - GEM/2024/B/4975292

The Indian Army is the land-based branch and the largest component of the Indian Armed Forces. The President of India is the Supreme Commander of the Indian Army, and its professional head is the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), who is a four-star general. Two officers have been conferred with the rank of field marshal, a five-star rank, which is a ceremonial position of great honor. The Indian Army was formed in 1895 alongside the long established presidency armies of the East India Company, which too were absorbed into it in 1903. The princely states had their own armies, which were merged into the national army after independence. The units and regiments of the Indian Army have diverse histories and have participated in several battles and campaigns around the world, earning many battle and theatre honors before and after Independence

Indian Army requests a proposal for the tender for the Supply Of Hi Focus 8mp Camera With 4k - Hi Focus 8 Mp Camera With 4k.

Reference No: GEM/2024/B/4975292

Tendering Authority: Indian Army

Brief: Supply Of Hi Focus 8mp Camera With 4k - Hi Focus 8 Mp Camera With 4k , Smart Television 43inch Ledtv With 4k Resolution , Seagate 4tb Hard Disk , Nvr 16channels With 4k 3840x2160 , Utp Cable , Rj Connector ,Pvc Box Per Camera , Poe Switch 4 Port , Optical Fiber , Media Converter , Patch Card , Junction Box , Optical Fiberbox , Iron Pole , Nvr Cover Box , Kvm Extender , Installationper Camera , Ups 600 Va , Socket Box , Electric Wire , Ups 5kva | Quantity | 2621 - Msme Exemption | No - Startup Exemption | No

Description: hi focus 8mp camera with 4k - media converter , patch card , junction box , optical fiberbox , iron pole , nvr cover box , kvm extender , installationper camera , ups 600 va , socket box , electric wire , ups 5kva

Estimated Cost: INR 9.17 Lacs

EMD: INR 19.00 Thousand

Last Date for Submission: 21-06-2024

Opening Date: 21-06-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Location 1: Imphal, Manipur, India

Contact Address: Ministry of Defence Department of Military Affairs