Indian Army Invites Tender for Supply Of It Maint 01 - Output Power Supply 12v 700w 58 A Rain Proof Smps 240vac To 12v Dc - GEM/2024/B/4895545

About Indian Army

The Indian Army is the land-based branch and the largest component of the Indian Armed Forces. The President of India is the Supreme Commander of the Indian Army, and its professional head is the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), who is a four-star general. Two officers have been conferred with the rank of field marshal, a five-star rank, which is a ceremonial position of great honor. The Indian Army was formed in 1895 alongside the long established presidency armies of the East India Company, which too were absorbed into it in 1903. The princely states had their own armies, which were merged into the national army after independence. The units and regiments of the Indian Army have diverse histories and have participated in several battles and campaigns around the world, earning many battle and theatre honors before and after Independence

About Tender

Indian Army requests a proposal for the tender for the Supply Of It Maint 01 - Output Power Supply 12v 700w 58 A Rain Proof Smps 240vac To 12v Dc.

Tender Details

Reference No: GEM/2024/B/4895545

Tendering Authority: Indian Army

Brief: Supply Of It Maint 01 - Output Power Supply 12v 700w 58 A Rain Proof Smps 240vac To 12v Dc , Prodot Kb 297rs Qwerty Keyboard 104key , Dvd Writer Osger Desktop Pc Internal Dvd Rw Sata24x Dvd 56x Cd Rom Built In Optical Drive Device , Asus Rog Strix Z790f Gaming Wifi Lga 1700 Atx Motherboard with 16 1 Power Stage Ddr5 4xm2 Slots Wifi 6e 13thgeneration Intel Core Processor , Crucial Ram 32 Gb Kit2x16gb Ddr5 4800mhz Cl40 Desktop Memoryct2k16g48c40u5 | Quantity | 5 - Msme Exemption | No - Startup Exemption | No

Description: it maint 01 - rog strix z790f gaming wifi lga 1700 atx motherboardwith 16 1 power stage ddr5 4xm2 slots wifi 6e 13thgeneration intel core processor , crucial ram 32 gb kit2x16gb ddr5 4800mhz cl40 desktop memoryct2k16g48c40u5

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Dates *

Last Date for Submission: 20-05-2024

Opening Date: 20-05-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Jorhat, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Address: Ministry of Defence Department of Military Affairs