Indian Army Invites Tender for Supply Of Lab Reagents Kit Glucose , Kit Urea , Kit Creatinine , Kit Total Bilirubin - GEM/2024/B/4925579

About Indian Army

The Indian Army is the land-based branch and the largest component of the Indian Armed Forces. The President of India is the Supreme Commander of the Indian Army, and its professional head is the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), who is a four-star general. Two officers have been conferred with the rank of field marshal, a five-star rank, which is a ceremonial position of great honor. The Indian Army was formed in 1895 alongside the long established presidency armies of the East India Company, which too were absorbed into it in 1903. The princely states had their own armies, which were merged into the national army after independence. The units and regiments of the Indian Army have diverse histories and have participated in several battles and campaigns around the world, earning many battle and theatre honors before and after Independence

About Tender

Indian Army requests a proposal for the tender for the Supply Of Lab Reagents Kit Glucose , Kit Urea , Kit Creatinine , Kit Total Bilirubin.

Tender Details

Reference No: GEM/2024/B/4925579

Tendering Authority: Indian Army

Brief: Supply Of Lab Reagents Kit Glucose , Kit Urea , Kit Creatinine , Kit Total Bilirubin , Kitdirect Bilirubin , Kit Ast , Kit Alt , Kit Alp , Kit Y-Gt , Kituric Acid , Kit Cholesterol , Kit Triglyceride , Kit Hdl-C , Kittotal Protein , Kit Albumin , Kit Amylase , Kit Lipase , Kitldh , Kit Calcium , Kit Cpk , Kit Ck-Mb , Kit Crp , Multicalibrator , Crp Calibrator , Kit Ck-Mb Calibrator , Distilledwater , Cuvettes , Probe Wash , Mindary Lamp , Erba H560diuent Erba 05 Parts , Erba H560 Lyse 1 , Erba H560 Lyse 2, Cell Clean , Ptinr Test Kit , Vdrl Rapid Test Kit , Widal Testkit , Gram Stain , Zn Stain , Disposable Petri Dish ,Hemospot , Abst Disc Gram Positive Bacteria , Abst Discgram Nagative Bacteria , Blood Culture Bottle , Retic Stain ,Absolute Alcohol Bott Of 500ml , Inoculating Nicrome Loop ,Methyl Alcohol , Formalin Bott Of 500ml , Wax , Scrub Typhus Test Kit , Leptospira Rapid Test Kit , Antisera A Bottof 10ml , Antisera B Bott Of 10ml , Antisera Ab Bott Of 10ml ,Antisera D Bott Of 10ml , Antisera H Bott Of 10ml , Antiseraa1 Bott Of 10ml , Anti Human Globulin Bott Of 10ml , Bloodbag Single , Urine Drug Abuse Toxicology Kit , Microtomeblade , Xylene Bott Of 500ml , Chloroform Bott Of 1000ml ,Eppendorf Tube , Spirit Bott Of 500ml , Glycerin Forlaboratory Bott Of 500ml , Surgical Blade Size 23 , L Moldsbrass , H Lite Reagent , Daily Cleaners , Printer Thermalpaper , Hiv Elisa Test Kit , Hbsag Elisa Test Kit , Hcv Elisatest Kit , Hi Fast Tm Coli-Nella Water Testing Kit , Qualitycontrol L1 And L2 , D Dimer Kit I Chroma , Kit Tsh I Chroma, Kit Hba1c I Chroma , Abg Cartridge Radiometer , Abgsolution Radiometer | Quantity | 3483 - Msme Exemption | No - Startup Exemption | No

Description: lab reagents 1 / 56- typhus test kit , leptospira rapid test kit , antisera a bottof 10ml , antisera b bott of 10ml , antisera ab bott of 10ml ,antisera d bott of 10ml , antisera h bott of 10ml , antiseraa1 bott of 10ml , anti human globulin bott of 10ml , bloodbag single , urine drug abuse toxicology kit , microtomeblade , xylene bott of 500ml , chloroform bott of 1000ml ,eppendorf tube , spirit bott of 500ml , glycerin forlaboratory bott of 500ml , surgical blade size 23 , l moldsbrass , h lite reagent , daily cleaners , printer thermalpaper , hiv elisa test kit , hbsag elisa test kit , hcv elisatest kit , hi fast tm coli-nella water testing kit , qualitycontrol l1 and l2 , d dimer kit i chroma , kit tsh i chroma, kit hba1c i chroma , abg cartridge radiometer , abgsolution radiometer

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 29.97 Lacs

EMD: INR 450.00

Key Dates *

Last Date for Submission: 31-05-2024

Opening Date: 31-05-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Dibrugarh, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Address: Ministry of Defence Department of Military Affairs