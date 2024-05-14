Indian Army Invites Tender for Supply Of Medicines - Bupivacaine Hcl Inj 5mgml Vial Of 20 Ml , Atropine Sulphateinj 0.6mg In 1 Ml Amp , Allopurinol Tab 100 Mg - GEM/2024/B/4926596

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Supply Of Medicines - Bupivacaine Hcl Inj 5mgml Vial Of 20 Ml , Atropine Sulphateinj 0.6mg In 1 Ml Amp , Allopurinol Tab 100 Mg and other online tender notices published by the Indian Army

The Indian Army is the land-based branch and the largest component of the Indian Armed Forces. The President of India is the Supreme Commander of the Indian Army, and its professional head is the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), who is a four-star general. Two officers have been conferred with the rank of field marshal, a five-star rank, which is a ceremonial position of great honor. The Indian Army was formed in 1895 alongside the long established presidency armies of the East India Company, which too were absorbed into it in 1903. The princely states had their own armies, which were merged into the national army after independence. The units and regiments of the Indian Army have diverse histories and have participated in several battles and campaigns around the world, earning many battle and theatre honors before and after Independence

Indian Army requests a proposal for the tender for the Supply Of Medicines - Bupivacaine Hcl Inj 5mgml Vial Of 20 Ml , Atropine Sulphateinj 0.6mg In 1 Ml Amp , Allopurinol Tab 100 Mg.

Reference No.GEM/2024/B/4926596
Tendering Authority: Indian Army

Supply Of Medicines - Bupivacaine Hcl Inj 5mgml Vial Of 20 Ml , Atropine Sulphateinj 0.6mg In 1 Ml Amp , Allopurinol Tab 100 Mg , Tramadolhcl 50 Mg Cap , Diazepam Inj 10 Mg In Amp Of 2 Ml ,Midazolam Inj 5 Mg In Amp Of 1 Ml , Diclofenac Sodiumsuppository 100 Mg , Inj Pentazocine Lactate 30 Mgml Mlamp , Naproxen Tab 250mg , Paracetamol Syp Bottle Of 60ml , Etoricoxib 120mg Tab , Piroxicam Inj 40mg In 2ml Amp ,Pheniramine Maleate Inj 22.75 Mg Per Ml Amp Of 2 Ml.

Description: medicines - serratiopeptidase 10 mg tab , clindamycin clotrimazolevaginal suppositories , drop chlorpheniramine maleate 1mg paracetamol 125 mg phenylephrine 2.5 mg ,simethicone 40 mg dill oil bp 0.005 ml fennel oil usp0.0007 ml drop bott of 30 ml , paracetamol 325 mgdicyclomine 20 mg tab , cilnidipine 10 mg tab , dropambroxol 7.5 mg mg levosalbutamol 0.25 mg guaifenesin12.5 mg bott of 10 ml.

Estimated Cost: INR 23.98 Lacs

EMD: INR 170.00

Last Date for Submission: 31-05-2024

Opening Date: 31-05-2024

Location 1: Dibrugarh, Assam, India

Contact Address: Ministry of Defence Department of Military Affairs