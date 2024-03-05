Indian Army Invites Tender for Supply of Medium Store Shelter in Assam - GEM/2024/B/4720463

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Supply of Medium Store Shelter in Assam and other online tender notices published by the Indian Army

About Indian Army

The Indian Army is the land-based branch and the largest component of the Indian Armed Forces. The President of India is the Supreme Commander of the Indian Army, and its professional head is the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), who is a four-star general. Two officers have been conferred with the rank of field marshal, a five-star rank, which is a ceremonial position of great honor. The Indian Army was formed in 1895 alongside the long established presidency armies of the East India Company, which too were absorbed into it in 1903. The princely states had their own armies, which were merged into the national army after independence. The units and regiments of the Indian Army have diverse histories and have participated in several battles and campaigns around the world, earning many battle and theatre honors before and after Independence

About Tender

Indian Army requests a proposal for the tender for the Supply of Medium Store Shelter in Assam.

Tender Details

Reference No: GEM/2024/B/4720463

Tendering Authority: Indian Army

Brief: Supply Of Medium Store Shelter - Superstructure Mss Of Size 10 Point 44 M X 6 Point 10 M X 4 Point 75 M Height With 1 Point 50 M Enclosed Verandah In Front Side As Per Ts , Cement 43 Grade Opc Packed In Hdpe Bag Each 50 Kg Wt Conform To Is 8112 1989 Make Birla Gold Or Ambuja Or Ultratech Or Acc Or Jk Or Dalmia , Coarse Sand Free From Vegetation , Coarse Aggregate 20mm Graded , Distribution Box 8 Way Spn 240 Volts Copper Bus Bar And Neutral Link Earthing Stud Conforming To Is 13032 And Is 8623 Double Door Type As Per Ts , Mcb Spn 240 Volts 32 Amps Make Havells Or L And T Or Standard , Mcb Sp 6 To 32 Amps Make Havells Or L And T Or Standard , Pvc Tape 19mm Wide 5 M Long Make Steelgrip Or Anchor Or Kinjal , Cable Pvc Insulated Electric Cables Heavy Duty 1100 Volts Grade Multi Stranded Copper Conductor Of Size 1 Point 5 Sqmm Single Core Frls As Per Ts , Cable Pvc Insulated Electric Cables Heavy Duty 1100 Volts Grade Multi Stranded Copper Conductor Of Size 2 Point 5 Sqmm Single Core Frls As Per Ts , Pvc Casing Capping Of Size 1 Inch Medium Grade Snow White Make Presto Or Polycab Or Finolex , Pvc Casing Capping Of Size 3 Oblique 4 Inch Medium Grade Snow White Make Presto Or Polycab Or Finolex , Switch Piano 5 Amp 230 Volts Flush Type One Way Snow White Make Anchor Or Ssk Or Cona , Led Tube Light Fittings 20w Rechargable Type 230v Box Type 4 Feets With Crca Body Pre Coated White And Prewired For Led Tuble Complete As Per Ts , Steel Screw Full Thread With Rawl Plug 1 1 Oblique 2 Size Isi Marked 100 Nos Pkt , Pvc Switch Board Snow White Size 7 Inch X 4 Inch For Sockets And Switches Make Supreme Or Polycab Or Finolex , Pvc Switch Board Snow White Size 8 Inch X 10 Inch For Main Switches Oblique Db Make Supreme Or Polycab Or Finolex , Pvc L Bend And T Junction Joint For Pvc Casing And Capping Confirming To Is 3419 Part 3 Make Supreme Or Polycab Or Finolex , Switch Socket Combination Snow White Switch Socket Combination Snow White 5 Amp 230 Volts Make Anchor Or Ssk Or Cona , Service Bracket 40mm Dia Gi Tubing Medium Grade 1 Point 5 Mtr Long Make Jindal Or Tata Or Kalinga , Service Cable Pvc Insulated Aluminium Conductor 1100 Volt Grade Heavy Duty Served With Inner Sheathing Of Pvc Tap As Per Ts , Ceiling Rose Three Terminal Snow White Make Anchor Or Ssk Or Cona , Led Bulk Aluminum Front Cover With Glass Cover With Specially Design Gasket With Led Lamp 10 Watts Rechagable As Per Ts , Pvc Flexible Wire Copper Conductor Multi Stranded 0 Point 0016 Oblique 76 Make Havells Or Finolex Or Plaza , Pvc Flexible Conduit Pipe 15 Mm Dia Make Polycab Or Supreme Or Finolex , Pvc Round Oblique Squire Block Make Polycab Or Supreme Or Finolex , Fire Extinguisher Of One Kilogram Capacity Dry Power Type Conforming To Is 13849 Along With Its Accessories As Per Ts , Earthing Plate 600 X 600 X 6 Mm Galvanised Steel Suitable For Gi Strip Fittings Drilled With 2 Nos Holes For 6 Mm Dia Near One Side , Ci Earth Pit Cover Of Size 300 X 300 X 6 Mm With Angle Iron Of Size 20x20mm 3 Mm Thick With Ms Frame , Funnel Fitted With 20 Mm Diameter Gi Pipe 1 Point 5 M Long Pipe Make Jindal Or Tata Or Kalinga , Gi Wire 4 Mm Diameter For Earthing , Charcoal , Salt Normal , Air Termination Single Pointed Aluminium Rod 12 Mm Dia And 300 Mm Long , Testing Point Terminal Block Make Of Gun Metal And Phosphorus Bronze Size 75 X 75 X 25 Mm Drilled And Screwed As Per Ts , Aluminium Strips 25 X 3 Point 0 Mm , Galvanised Iron Strip 32 X 6 Mm , Ci Pit Cover Of Size 300x300x6mm With Angle Iron Of Size 20x20mm 3x3mm Thick With Ms Frame , Insulating Pvc Block 75x75x30mm With Insulating Clamp Nut Bolt , Cement 43 Grade Opc Packed In Hdpe Bag Each 50 Kg Wt Conform To Is 8112 1989 Make Birla Gold Or Ambuja Or Ultratech , Coarse Aggregate 40mm Graded , Study Chair Of Size Length 56 Cm Height 82 Cm And Width 56 Cm Type Lacquered Finish As Per Ts , Study Table Of Size 4 Feet X 2 Feet Wooden Top On Round Tube Structure With Three Drawers On One Side , Steel Almirah Of Size 1855mm With 4 Shelves Ms Sheet Doors And And Locker 1 Point 00mm Thick Lock Material Brass And Steel As Per Ts , Mild Steel Rack Adjustable Sheet 1 Point 00mm Thick Nuts And Bolts Are In Hexagon Blck Steel As Per Ts , Hand Held Trolley Of Size 1200 X 900 X 1200 Mm Of 2 Mm Thick Ms Plateform And Size Of Wheel 127 Mm As Per Ts

EMD: INR 1.16 Lacs

Key Dates *

Last Date for Submission: 22-03-2024

Opening Date: 22-03-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Sonitpur, Assam, India

Contact Information



Contact Address: Ministry of Defence Department of Military Affairs