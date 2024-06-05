Indian Army Invites Tender for Supply Of Ml 15ml Bottle , Inj Surfactant 25mg Ml 8ml Vial Survantapoint , Glucostrips Accucheck Active Bott Of 50 Strips ,Chloroquine Phosphate 250mg Tab - GEM/2024/B/4981437

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Supply Of Ml 15ml Bottle , Inj Surfactant 25mg Ml 8ml Vial Survantapoint , Glucostrips Accucheck Active Bott Of 50 Strips ,Chloroquine Phosphate 250mg Tab and other online tender notices published by the Indian Army

The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for the Supply Of Ml 15ml Bottle , Inj Surfactant 25mg Ml 8ml Vial Survantapoint , Glucostrips Accucheck Active Bott Of 50 Strips ,Chloroquine Phosphate 250mg Tab and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the Indian Army

About Indian Army

The Indian Army is the land-based branch and the largest component of the Indian Armed Forces. The President of India is the Supreme Commander of the Indian Army, and its professional head is the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), who is a four-star general. Two officers have been conferred with the rank of field marshal, a five-star rank, which is a ceremonial position of great honor. The Indian Army was formed in 1895 alongside the long established presidency armies of the East India Company, which too were absorbed into it in 1903. The princely states had their own armies, which were merged into the national army after independence. The units and regiments of the Indian Army have diverse histories and have participated in several battles and campaigns around the world, earning many battle and theatre honors before and after Independence

About Tender

Indian Army requests a proposal for the tender for the Supply Of Ml 15ml Bottle , Inj Surfactant 25mg Ml 8ml Vial Survantapoint , Glucostrips Accucheck Active Bott Of 50 Strips ,Chloroquine Phosphate 250mg Tab.

Tender Details

Reference No: GEM/2024/B/4981437

Tendering Authority: Indian Army

Brief: Supply Of Ml 15ml Bottle , Inj Surfactant 25mg Ml 8ml Vial Survantapoint , Glucostrips Accucheck Active Bott Of 50 Strips ,Chloroquine Phosphate 250mg Tab , Benzathine Penicillin Ipoint P Point 6 00 000 I Point U Inj , Mannitol 20 Persent100ml Bottle , Tab Imatinib 400mg , Silver Sulphadiazine 1persent Ointment 20gm Tube , Vaccum Blood Collectiontubes With Needle Sterile Tube With Gel 2ml 5ml , Vaccumblood Collection Tubes With Needle Sterile Tube Without Gel2ml 5ml

Description: ml 15ml bottle , inj surfactant 25mg ml 8ml vial survantapoint , glucostrips accucheck active bott of 50 strips ,chloroquine phosphate 250mg tab , benzathine penicillin ipoint p point 6 00 000 i point u inj , mannitol 20 persent100ml bottle , tab imatinib 400mg , silver sulphadiazine 1persent ointment 20gm tube , vaccum blood collectiontubes with needle sterile tube with gel 2ml 5ml

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 22.02 Lacs

Key Dates *

Last Date for Submission: 24-06-2024

Opening Date: 24-06-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Sonitpur, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Address: Ministry of Defence Department of Military Affairs