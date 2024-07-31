Indian Army Invites Tender for supply of pac 01 dglp urea nitrogen kit for siemens dimension exl 200 fullyautomated biochemistry - GEM/2024/B/5079054

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the supply of pac 01 dglp urea nitrogen kit for siemens dimension exl 200 fullyautomated biochemistry and other online tender notices published by the Indian Army

About Indian Army

The Indian Army is the land-based branch and the largest component of the Indian Armed Forces. The President of India is the Supreme Commander of the Indian Army, and its professional head is the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), who is a four-star general. Two officers have been conferred with the rank of field marshal, a five-star rank, which is a ceremonial position of great honor. The Indian Army was formed in 1895 alongside the long established presidency armies of the East India Company, which too were absorbed into it in 1903. The princely states had their own armies, which were merged into the national army after independence. The units and regiments of the Indian Army have diverse histories and have participated in several battles and campaigns around the world, earning many battle and theatre honors before and after Independence

About Tender

Indian Army requests a proposal for the tender for the supply of pac 01 dglp urea nitrogen kit for siemens dimension exl 200 fullyautomated biochemistry.

Tender Details

Reference No: GEM/2024/B/5079054

Tendering Authority: Indian Army

Brief: supply of pac 01 dglp urea nitrogen kit for siemens dimension exl 200 fullyautomated biochemistry and electrolyte analyser 10444969df21 kit pack 480 , creatinine 1x480 te slash pk dm cre2flex carton kit for siemens dimension exl 200 fullyautomated biochemistry and electrolyte analyser10872079df33b kit pack 480 , uric acid kit for siemens dimensionexl 200 fully automated biochemistry and electrolyteanalyser10444967 df 77 kit pack 480xl 300 biochemistry auto analyser Quantity 825

Description: pac 01 dglp 3 / 43- siemens dimension exl 200 fully automated biochemistryand electrolyte analyser , lipl calibrator kit for siemensdimension exl 200 fully automated biochemistry andelectrolyte analyser 10460278 dc 56 kit pack 2 x 3 x 1 ml ,dimension automated ldl cholesterol flexaldl kit of 120tests , ucfp calibrator kit for siemens dimension exl 200fully automated biochemistry and electrolyte analyser10444989 dc 45 kit pack 2 x 5 x 4 ml , alpi calibrator kitfor siemens dimension exl 200 fully automatedbiochemistry and electrolyte analyser 10714028 dc 150 kitpack 2 x 3 x 1 ml , enzyme ii calibrator kit for siemensdimension exl 200 fully automated biochemistry andelectrolyte analyser 10476170 dc143 kit pack 2 x 3 x 1 dot5 ml , quiklite dilution check kit for siemens dimension exl200 fully automated biochemistry and electrolyte analyser10444872 s640 kit pack 1 x 50 ml , quiklyte sample diluentkit for siemens dimension exl 200 fully automatedbiochemistry and electrolyte analyser 10444874 s635 kitpack 6 x 500 ml , quiklyte flush solution kit for siemensdimension exl 200 fully automated biochemistry and 2 / 43dimension exl 200 fully automated biochemistry andelectrolyte analyser 10445051 s 630 kit pack 3 x 1000 ml ,

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 48.00 Lacs

Key Dates *

Last Date for Submission: 17-08-2024

Opening Date: 17-08-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Kamrup, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Address: Ministry of Defence Department of Military Affairs