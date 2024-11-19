Indian Army Invites Tender for Supply of Runnig Spares for Equipment - Side Cutter Left Hand, Side Cutter Right Hand - GEM/2024/B/5613030

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Supply of Runnig Spares for Equipment - Side Cutter Left Hand, Side Cutter Right Hand and other online tender notices published by the Indian Army.

About Indian Army

The Indian Army is the land-based branch and the largest component of the Indian Armed Forces. The President of India is the Supreme Commander of the Indian Army, and its professional head is the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), who is a four-star general. Two officers have been conferred with the rank of field marshal, a five-star rank, which is a ceremonial position of great honor. The Indian Army was formed in 1895 alongside the long established presidency armies of the East India Company, which too were absorbed into it in 1903. The princely states had their own armies, which were merged into the national army after independence. The units and regiments of the Indian Army have diverse histories and have participated in several battles and campaigns around the world, earning many battle and theatre honors before and after Independence

About Tender

Indian Army requests a proposal for the tender for the Supply of Runnig Spares for Equipment - Side Cutter Left Hand, Side Cutter Right Hand.

Tender Details

Reference No: GEM/2024/B/5613030

Tendering Authority: Indian Army

Quantity: 293

Description: running spares for equipment - cab upper green b-post , bolt m16 x20 l torque 200 by 210mm , nut lock m16 , washer m16 , plate compression ,stopper plate , mounting cab lower red b-post , cableaccelerator , fuel tank strainer , valve assy , hose fuelmain line , fuel filter spin on , cable assy centre lead ,cable assy main lead , cable assy -ve lead , battery relay24v , seal oil , band inertia brake , universal joint , steering strainer , filter assy , bolt shoe , nut shoe , joint side cutter left hand, side cutter right hand, tooth bucket,bolt plough 3/4 unfx 70mm, nut 3/4, bolt, filter assy, hydreturn, element filter 125 micron torque 15-20mm, cap sideshift stabiliser, kit spider unqin, strap bearing, screw capcrew 3/4 unfx 3/4, filter fuel assy, air filter, water separator, engine oil filter, transmission filter, fuel filter 5micron, mounting cab, upper blue a-post, mounting cab,

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 3.70 Lacs

Key Dates *

Last Date for Submission: 06-12-2024

Opening Date: 06-12-2024

Site Location

Location 1: Tinsukia, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Address: Ministry of Defence Department of Military Affairs