Indian Army Invites Tender for Supply of Spare Parts for Equipment - Cutting Edge Bolt, Universal Joint, Brake Cylinder - GEM/2024/B/5616093

About Indian Army

The Indian Army is the land-based branch and the largest component of the Indian Armed Forces. The President of India is the Supreme Commander of the Indian Army, and its professional head is the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), who is a four-star general. Two officers have been conferred with the rank of field marshal, a five-star rank, which is a ceremonial position of great honor. The Indian Army was formed in 1895 alongside the long established presidency armies of the East India Company, which too were absorbed into it in 1903. The princely states had their own armies, which were merged into the national army after independence. The units and regiments of the Indian Army have diverse histories and have participated in several battles and campaigns around the world, earning many battle and theatre honors before and after Independence

About Tender

Indian Army requests a proposal for the tender for the Supply of Spare Parts for Equipment - Cutting Edge Bolt, Universal Joint, Brake Cylinder.

Tender Details

Reference No: GEM/2024/B/5616093

Tendering Authority: Indian Army

Brief: supply of spare parts for equipment- cutting edge bolt , universal joint , brake cylinder , corner edge , front tube , rear tube , front loader kit seal , back digger kit seal , air cleaner outer , air cleaner inner , engine fuel filter 5 micron and 10 micron , transmission filter , fuze inner , digger boom seal kit , dipper set kit , wheel stand bolt , bucket teeth , bucket teeth nut bolts , compressor fan belt , feed pump , air filter in and outer , compressor oil filter , compressor drive soft assy , door handle , engine oil filter , solenoid , field coil assy , carbon bush assy , main fuel line , steering filter , fuel filter , water separator , hydraulic jack seal-140-msme exemption - no | startup exemption - no

Quantity: 140

Description: spare parts for equipment 5 / 27- bolt , bucket teeth , bucket teeth nut bolts , compressorfan belt , feed pump , air filter in and outer , compressoroil filter , compressor drive soft assy , door handle ,engine oil filter , solenoid , field coil assy , carbon bushassy , main fuel line , steering filter , fuel filter , waterseparator , hydraulic jack seal steering filter, fuel filter, water separator, hydraulic jackseal kit, engine oil filter, solenoid, universal joint, field coilassy, carbon bush assy, main fuel line, front tube, reartube, front loader kit seal, back digger kit seal, air cleanerouter, air cleaner inner, engine fuel filter 5 micron and 10

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 4.75 Lacs

Key Dates *

Last Date for Submission: 09-12-2024

Opening Date: 09-12-2024

Site Location

Location 1: Tinsukia, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Address: Ministry of Defence Department of Military Affairs