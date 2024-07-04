Indian Army Invites Tender for Supply Of Tubelight Led With Complete Fitting , Pvc Insulated Single Core Unsheathed Industrial Cables - GEM/2024/B/5109506

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Supply Of Tubelight Led With Complete Fitting , Pvc Insulated Single Core Unsheathed Industrial Cables and other online tender notices published by the Indian Army

About Tender

Indian Army requests a proposal for the tender for the Supply Of Tubelight Led With Complete Fitting , Pvc Insulated Single Core Unsheathed Industrial Cables.

Tender Details

Reference No.GEM/2024/B/5109506

Tendering Authority: Indian Army

Brief: Supply Of Tubelight Led With Complete Fitting , Pvc Insulated Single Core Unsheathed Industrial Cables , Pvc Insulated Single Core Unsheathed Industrial Cables 1.5 Sq Mm , Pvc Insulated Single Core Unsheathed Industrial Cables 2.5 Sq Mm , Pvc Insulated Electric Cable With Standard Aluminium Conductor , Pvc Flexible Wire Copper Conductor , Switch Piano Type 5 Amp , Switch Piano Type 15 Amp , Switch Socket Combination 5 Amp 3 Pin , Switch Socket Combination 5 Amp 3 Pin Without Gang Box , Switch Socket Combination 15 Amp 3 Pin With Gang Box , Switch Socket Combination 15 Amp 3 Pin Without Gang Box , Socket 5 Amp 5 Pin Quantity 2444

Description: mta no 2 - cement 43 grade in 50 kg bags , non skid ceramic tile ofsize 300mm x 300mm x 7mm thick , vitrified coloured tileof size 600mm x 600mm x 10 mm thick , ppgi roofingsheet , ppgi roofing sheet 10feet x 4 feet , paint red oxide, thinner 1ltr , paint brush 2 inch , paint brush 3 inch ,synthatic enamel paint og , synthatic enamel paint white ,synthatic enamel paint black , synthatic enamel paint red ,plywood 8feet x 4feet x 12mm , plywood 6feet x 3feet x12mm , cgi sheet 12feet x 3feet x 0.50mm , cgi sheet 10feet x 3feet x 0.50mm , nails various sizes , binding wire 20guage , plastic tarpaulin hdpe 15feet x 18feet green ,plastic tarpaulin hdpe 30feet x 30feet , wash hand basinwith cp waste , pvc waste pipe for wash hand basin , mseal superior quality 100gms pkt , pvc bib cock 15mm dia ,cp brass bib cock 15mm dia , plastic water tank for storageof drinking water manufactured under rotationally mouldedprocess using fda approved grade of high densitypolyethylene enamel

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 19.99 Lacs

Key Dates *

Last Date for Submission: 22-07-2024

Opening Date: 22-07-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Tinsukia, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Address: Ministry of Defence Department of Military Affairs