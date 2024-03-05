Indian Army Invites Tender for Supply of Vet Medicine - Tab Ofloxacin 200mg And Ornidazole 500mg in Assam - GEM/2024/B/4720207

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Supply of Vet Medicine - Tab Ofloxacin 200mg And Ornidazole 500mg in Assam and other online tender notices published by the Indian Army

About Indian Army

The Indian Army is the land-based branch and the largest component of the Indian Armed Forces. The President of India is the Supreme Commander of the Indian Army, and its professional head is the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), who is a four-star general. Two officers have been conferred with the rank of field marshal, a five-star rank, which is a ceremonial position of great honor. The Indian Army was formed in 1895 alongside the long established presidency armies of the East India Company, which too were absorbed into it in 1903. The princely states had their own armies, which were merged into the national army after independence. The units and regiments of the Indian Army have diverse histories and have participated in several battles and campaigns around the world, earning many battle and theatre honors before and after Independence

About Tender

Indian Army requests a proposal for the tender for the Supply of Vet Medicine - Tab Ofloxacin 200mg And Ornidazole 500mg in Assam.

Tender Details

Reference No: GEM/2024/B/4720207

Tendering Authority: Indian Army

Brief: Supply Of Vet Medicine - Tab Ofloxacin 200mg And Ornidazole 500mg , Sevelamercarbonate 400 Mg Dispersible Strip Of 10 Tablets , Tabcranberry Petroyale Bott Of 50 Tab , Tab Venal Essential Bottof 50 Tab , Tab Pentaprazole 20 Mg Domperidone 10mgstrip Of 15 , Tab Acetylcysteine 500mg Taurine 150mg Stripof 10 , Tab Frusomide 40mg Strip Of 10 , Tab L Cartinine125mg N Dimethyl Glycinegcl 25mg Vit E 30mg Strip Of 30 ,Inj Iron Sucrose Amp Of 5ml , Inj Metoclopramide Amp Of 1ml, Inj Flunixin Meglumine Vial Of 100ml , Inj Ascorbic Acid500mgml Vial Of 100ml , Inj Iron Sorbitol Folic Acid Vit B12vial Of 10ml , Inj Bcomplex Liver Extract With Vit B12 Vial Of100ml , Inj Lignocaine Hcl Vial Of 30ml , Inj Isoflupredone Acetate 2mgml Vial Of 10ml , Inj Gentamycin Vial Of 100ml ,Inj Meloxicam 20mg Per Ml Vial Of 30ml , Antacid Gel Bott Of200ml , Syp Potassium Citrate And Citric Acid Bott Of 100ml, Syp Containing Omega 6 Omega 3 600mg Bott Of 200ml ,Syp Lactulose Bott Of 200ml , Syp Liver And Kidney Supportbott Of 200ml , Spray Miconazole Nitrate And Chlorohexidinegluconate Bott Of 100ml , Lotion Clobetasole Propionateofloxacin Miconazole Nitrate And Zinc Sulphate Bott Of 30ml ,Liq Parrafin Bott Of 400ml , Inj Metronidazole 100ml ,Magnesium Sulphpate , Pdr Liv 52 Pkt Of 20kg ,Oxytetracycline Spray , Latex Gloves Examination Box Of100 , Liq Activated Charcoal Bott Of 500ml | Quantity | 838 - Msme Exemption | No - Startup Exemption | No

Description: vet medicine - acetate 2mgml vial of 10ml , inj gentamycin vial of 100ml ,inj meloxicam 20mg per ml vial of 30ml , antacid gel bott of200ml , syp potassium citrate and citric acid bott of 100ml, syp containing omega 6 omega 3 600mg bott of 200ml ,syp lactulose bott of 200ml , syp liver and kidney supportbott of 200ml , spray miconazole nitrate and chlorohexidinegluconate bott of 100ml , lotion clobetasole propionateofloxacin miconazole nitrate and zinc sulphate bott of 30ml ,liq parrafin bott of 400ml , inj metronidazole 100ml ,magnesium sulphpate , pdr liv 52 pkt of 20kg ,oxytetracycline spray , latex gloves examination box of100 , liq activated charcoal bott of 500ml

Key Values *

Document Fee: INR

Key Dates *

Last Date for Submission: 11-03-2024

Opening Date: 11-03-2024

Site Location

Location 1: Sonitpur, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Address: Ministry of Defence Department of Military Affairs