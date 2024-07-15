IOCL Invites Tender for Annual Maintenance Contract Of M/S Exide (Formerly Chloride/ Caldyne) Make Battery Chargers - 2024_BGR_177769_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for theAnnual Maintenance Contract Of M/S Exide (Formerly Chloride/ Caldyne) Make Battery Chargers and other online tender notices published by the Indian Oil Corporation Limited

The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for the Annual Maintenance Contract Of M/S Exide (Formerly Chloride/ Caldyne) Make Battery Chargersand other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the Indian Oil Corporation Limited

About Indian Oil Corporation Limited

Indian Oil Corporation Limited is an Indian central public sector undertaking under the ownership of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Government of India. It is headquartered in New Delhi. It is a public sector undertaking whose operations are overseen by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

About Tender

Indian Oil Corporation Limited requests a proposal for the tender for the Annual Maintenance Contract Of M/S Exide (Formerly Chloride/ Caldyne) Make Battery Chargers.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_BGR_177769_1

Tendering Authority: Indian Oil Corporation Limited

Brief: Corrigendum : Annual Maintenance Contract Of M/S Exide (Formerly Chloride/ Caldyne) Make Battery Chargers At Iocl Bongaigaon Refinery

Description: annual maintenance contract of m/s exide (formerly chloride/ caldyne) make battery chargers at iocl bongaigaon refinery 783385 : bongaigaon refinery, iocl single

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Approved Proprietary Service

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 30-05-2024

Last Date for Submission: 18-07-2024

Opening Date: 19-07-2024

Site Location

Location 1: Bongaigaon, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): Deputy General Manager, Electrical Maint.

Contact Address: Bongaigaon Refinery P.O.Dhaligaon Dist- Chirang(Assam) PIN-783385