IOCL Invites Tender for Arc for Lighting and Other Various Other Electrical Maintenance Jobs - GEM/2024/B/5275411

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Arc for Lighting and Other Various Other Electrical Maintenance Jobs under Zone2 Zone 3 Zone6 and other online tender notices published by the Indian Oil Corporation Limited
The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for the Arc for Lighting and Other Various Other Electrical Maintenance Jobs under Zone2 Zone 3 Zone6 and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the Indian Oil Corporation Limited
Indian Oil Corporation Limited is an Indian central public sector undertaking under the ownership of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Government of India. It is headquartered in New Delhi. It is a public sector undertaking whose operations are overseen by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.
Indian Oil Corporation Limited requests a proposal for the tender for the
arc for lighting and other various other electrical maintenance jobs under zone2 zone 3 zone6 9010c24f28 msme exemption | no - startup exemption | no.
Reference No: GEM/2024/B/5275411
Tendering Authority: Indian Oil Corporation Limited
Brief: arc for lighting and other various other electrical maintenance jobs under zone2 zone 3 zone6 9010c24f28 msme exemption | no - startup exemption | no
Description: - various other electrical maintenance jobs underzone2 zone 3 zone6 9010c24f28
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
EMD: INR 32.45 Thousand
Last Date for Submission: 24-08-2024
Opening Date: 24-08-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Guwahati, Assam, India
Contact Address: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIMITED