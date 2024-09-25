IOCL Invites Tender for Civil, Structural and Underground Piping Works for Golai Tank Farm Area - 2024_REFHQ_180683_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Civil, Structural and Underground Piping Works for Golai Tank Farm Area and other online tender notices published by the Indian Oil Corporation Limited.
The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for the Civil, Structural and Underground Piping Works for Golai Tank Farm Area and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the Indian Oil Corporation Limited
Indian Oil Corporation Limited is an Indian central public sector undertaking under the ownership of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Government of India. It is headquartered in New Delhi. It is a public sector undertaking whose operations are overseen by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.
Indian Oil Corporation Limited requests a proposal for the tender for the
Civil, Structural and Underground Piping Works for Golai Tank Farm Area.
Reference No: 2024_REFHQ_180683_1
Tendering Authority: Indian Oil Corporation Limited
Brief: civil, structural and underground piping works for golai tank farm area and marketing terminal area for dr 1.0 expansion project at iocl digboi refinery
Description: civil, structural and ug piping 786171 : iocl digboi refinery open tender indian oil||refineries||refineries hq||project - pmc||digboi-dr 1.0 expansion||project group
Pre-Qualification Criteria: AS PER NIT
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Key Values *
EMD: INR 4.93 Lacs
Key Dates *
Start Date of Document Collection: 20-09-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 11-10-2024
Last Date for Submission: 11-10-2024
Opening Date: 14-10-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Site Location
Location 1: Digboi, Assam, India
Contact Information
Contact Person (Optional): YOGESH SABHARWAL
Contact Address: A4, SECTOR 1, NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, PIN-201301