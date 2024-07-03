IOCL Invites Tender for Corrigendum : Dre024b002 Provision Of Auto Switch Off-On Of Lighting Through Motion Detection System - 2024_AOD_177967_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Corrigendum : Dre024b002 Provision Of Auto Switch Off-On Of Lighting Through Motion Detection System and other online tender notices published by the Indian Oil Corporation Limited

About Indian Oil Corporation Limited

Indian Oil Corporation Limited is an Indian central public sector undertaking under the ownership of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Government of India. It is headquartered in New Delhi. It is a public sector undertaking whose operations are overseen by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

About Tender

Indian Oil Corporation Limited requests a proposal for the tender for the Corrigendum : Dre024b002 Provision Of Auto Switch Off-On Of Lighting Through Motion Detection System.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_AOD_177967_1

Tendering Authority: Indian Oil Corporation Limited

Brief: Corrigendum : Dre024b002 Provision Of Auto Switch Off-On Of Lighting Through Motion Detection System

Description: dre024b002 provision of auto switch off-on of lighting through motion detection system 786171 : iocl aod digboi refineryopen tender indianoil||refineries||aod digboi||contracts section

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer tender Documents

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 31.71 Lacs

EMD: INR 7.93 Thousand

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 04-06-2024

Last Date for Submission: 09-07-2024

Opening Date: 11-07-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Digboi, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): DGM(C)

Contact Address: IOCL AOD Digboi Refinery