IOCL Invites Tender for Corrigendum : Dre324s161 Servicing and Overhauling of Abb Make Air Circuit Breakers at Dr - 2024_AOD_181237_1

About Indian Oil Corporation Limited

Indian Oil Corporation Limited is an Indian central public sector undertaking under the ownership of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Government of India. It is headquartered in New Delhi. It is a public sector undertaking whose operations are overseen by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

About Tender

Indian Oil Corporation Limited requests a proposal for the tender for the

Corrigendum : Dre324s161 Servicing and Overhauling of Abb Make Air Circuit Breakers at Dr.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_AOD_181237_1

Tendering Authority: Indian Oil Corporation Limited

Brief: corrigendum : dre324s161 servicing and overhauling of abb make air circuit breakers at dr

Description: dre324s161 servicing and overhauling of abb make air circuit breakers at dr 786171 : iocl (aod) digboi single indianoil||refineries||aod digboi||contracts section

Pre-Qualification Criteria: NA

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 16-10-2024

Last Date for Submission: 09-11-2024

Opening Date: 11-11-2024

Site Location

Location 1: Digboi, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): DGM(CONTRACTS)

Contact Address: IOCL (AOD) DIGBOI