IOCL Invites Tender for Corrigendum : Dre324s161 Servicing and Overhauling of Abb Make Air Circuit Breakers at Dr - 2024_AOD_181237_1

About Indian Oil Corporation Limited
Indian Oil Corporation Limited is an Indian central public sector undertaking under the ownership of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Government of India. It is headquartered in New Delhi. It is a public sector undertaking whose operations are overseen by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.
About Tender
Indian Oil Corporation Limited requests a proposal for the tender for the
Corrigendum : Dre324s161 Servicing and Overhauling of Abb Make Air Circuit Breakers at Dr.
Tender Details
Reference No: 2024_AOD_181237_1
Tendering Authority: Indian Oil Corporation Limited
Brief: corrigendum : dre324s161 servicing and overhauling of abb make air circuit breakers at dr
Description: dre324s161 servicing and overhauling of abb make air circuit breakers at dr 786171 : iocl (aod) digboi single indianoil||refineries||aod digboi||contracts section
Pre-Qualification Criteria: NA
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Key Dates *
Start Date of Document Collection: 16-10-2024
Last Date for Submission: 09-11-2024
Opening Date: 11-11-2024
Site Location
Location 1: Digboi, Assam, India
Contact Information
Contact Person (Optional): DGM(CONTRACTS)
Contact Address: IOCL (AOD) DIGBOI