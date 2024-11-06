IOCL Invites Tender for Corrigendum: Stone Column Piling Works for Tanks at Dr 1.0 Expansion Project - 2024_REFHQ_181148_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Corrigendum: Stone Column Piling Works for Tanks at Dr 1.0 Expansion Project and other online tender notices published by the Indian Oil Corporation Limited.

About Indian Oil Corporation Limited

Indian Oil Corporation Limited is an Indian central public sector undertaking under the ownership of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Government of India. It is headquartered in New Delhi. It is a public sector undertaking whose operations are overseen by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

About Tender

Indian Oil Corporation Limited requests a proposal for the tender for the

Corrigendum: Stone Column Piling Works for Tanks at Dr 1.0 Expansion Project.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_REFHQ_181148_1

Tendering Authority: Indian Oil Corporation Limited

Brief: corrigendum : stone column piling works for tanks at dr 1.0 expansion project of indian oil corporation limited digboi refinery

Description: stone column piling works for tanks at dr 1.0 expansion project of indian oil corporation limited digboi refinery 786171 : iocl digboi refinery open tender indianoil||refineries||refineries hq||project - pmc||digboi-dr 1.0 expansion||project group

Pre-Qualification Criteria: AS PER NIT

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

EMD: INR 4.51 Lacs

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 10-10-2024

Last Date for Submission: 13-11-2024

Opening Date: 14-11-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Digboi, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): YOGESH SABHARWAL

Contact Address: A4, SECTOR 1, NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, PIN-201301