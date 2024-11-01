IOCL Invites Tender for Corrigendum : Supply, Installation, Commissioning of High Level Alarm Level Switch - 2024_NEISO_181443_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Corrigendum : Supply, Installation, Commissioning of High Level Alarm Level Switch and other online tender notices published by the Indian Oil Corporation Limited.

About Indian Oil Corporation Limited

Indian Oil Corporation Limited is an Indian central public sector undertaking under the ownership of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Government of India. It is headquartered in New Delhi. It is a public sector undertaking whose operations are overseen by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

About Tender

Indian Oil Corporation Limited requests a proposal for the tender for the

Corrigendum : Supply, Installation, Commissioning of High Level Alarm Level Switch.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_NEISO_181443_1

Tendering Authority: Indian Oil Corporation Limited

Brief: corrigendum : supply, installation, commissioning of high level alarm level switch on two nos. of horton spheres installed at lpg bottling plant north guwahati.

Description: supply, installation, commissioning of high level alarm 781031 : lpg bottling plant north guwahati single indianoil||marketing||north east integrated state office||lpg

Pre-Qualification Criteria: As per tender docs

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 8.41 Lacs

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 24-10-2024

Last Date for Submission: 05-11-2024

Opening Date: 06-11-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Guwahati, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): DGM Plant

Contact Address: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (Marketing Division), LPG Bottling Plant North Guwahati College Nagar, Abhoypur, Kamrup Assam- 781031