IOCL Invites Tender for Custom Bid For Services - Drg224k016 Work: Upkeep And Maintenance Of Office Premises At North East Region - GEM/2024/B/4934518

About Indian Oil Corporation Limited

Indian Oil Corporation Limited is an Indian central public sector undertaking under the ownership of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Government of India. It is headquartered in New Delhi. It is a public sector undertaking whose operations are overseen by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

About Tender

Indian Oil Corporation Limited requests a proposal for the tender for the Custom Bid For Services - Drg224k016 Work: Upkeep And Maintenance Of Office Premises At North East Region.

Tender Details

Reference No: GEM/2024/B/4934518

Tendering Authority: Indian Oil Corporation Limited

Brief: Custom Bid For Services - Drg224k016 Work: Upkeep And Maintenance Of Office Premises At North East Region Smart Laboratory (Nersl), Betkuchi-The Contractor Has To Supply Manpower Strength Of Two (02) Unskilled & Two (02) Semi Skilled Contract Workers Along With Supply Of Miscellaneous Items For Laboratory Use. The Minimum Qualification Of Two Unskilled Workers Is 8 Pass Or Above Who Shall Be Engage For Cleaning & Sweeping Floors, Cleaning Of Doors, Windows, Labatories And Surroundings Of The Laboratory Complex, Dusting And General Housekeeping Of Offices And Laboratories, Providing Drinking Water, Gardening, Photocopying, Faxing Of Documents And Other Miscellaneous Jobs As Decided By The Laboratory Officers. The Minimum Qualification Of Two Semiskilled Workers Is 12 Class Pass With 5 Years Working Experience In Petroleum Product Testing Laboratory Who Shall Be Engage For Assisting In Testing, Handling Of Laboratory Apparatus, Assistance In Office Work, Letter Posting At P&T, Courier Service, Various Types Of Bills To Handover At Finance Officer At Betkuchi Terminal & Ioaod So, Sample Booking To Other Location, Operation Of Water Pump, Compressor, Cfr Cooling Water Flow Pump Etc As Decided By The Laboratory Officers.- Msme Exemption | No - Startup Exemption | No

Description: maintenance of office premises at north east region smartlaboratorynersl betkuchi

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 84.04 Lacs

Key Dates *

Last Date for Submission: 25-05-2024

Opening Date: 25-05-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Guwahati, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Address: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIMITED